Prattville police search for kidnapping suspect

PRATTVILLE — Police in Prattville are conducting a nationwide search for a kidnapping suspect who abducted two teenage girls from a local business' parking lot on Thursday night.

The girls have been returned to their parents or guardians, said Police Chief Mark Thompson.

Michael Jerome Butler, 35, of Greenville is wanted on two counts of kidnapping, Thompson said. He should be considered armed and dangerous and Thompson said if he is located, contact local police and do not approach him.

Thompson declined to release much information, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation and the age of the victims. The girls were forced into a vehicle as they were in the parking lot. Other charges are likely to be filed, he said.

The crime at this time appears to be completely random, Thompson said, with Butler having no known connections to the victims or to the Prattville area.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com. Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Prattville police conducting nationwide search for kidnapping suspect