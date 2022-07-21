Prattville records second homicide of the year

PRATTVILLE — Police in Prattville are investigating the city's second homicide of the year after the victim in a June shooting died.

On June 15, police went to the 900 block of Moore Drive and found Tim'Corien Javarcea Motes with a life-threating gunshot wound, said Police Chief Mark Thompson. On Thursday, Motes died in a Montgomery hospital from his injuries, the chief said.

Several suspects have been interviewed as part of the shooting investigation, but no arrests have been made, he said. The case has been upgraded to a homicide investigation, he said.

