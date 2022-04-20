Prattville teen shot, wounded as he left work on Cobbs Ford Road

Prattville teenager was shot Monday night, receiving non-life threatening injuries, the police chief said.

PRATTVILLE — A Prattville teenager was shot Monday night, receiving non-life threatening injuries, the police chief said.

The 17-year-old told police he was shot while leaving work at about 8 p.m. in the 2500 block of Cobbs Ford Road, said Police Chief Mark Thompson. The teen was treated at Prattville Baptist Hospital where he was taken by a private vehicle, the chief said.

Thompson said the shooting does not appear to be random, but did not comment further.

