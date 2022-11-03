‘Pray for this family’: 4-year-old boy killed; dad arrested, source, mom confirm

A four-year-old boy died after being shot Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte, police said in a news conference. A source, along with the child’s mother, confirmed Thursday his father was arrested in the case.

Officers responded to a shooting at about 7:30 p.m. on Charleston Place Lane off Monroe Road. When they arrived, they discovered the child had been shot.

MEDIC took him a hospital where he later died, police said. The boy’s mother identified him as Demario Warren.

Initially, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers said Warren died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. But in a news conference, CMPD Major Cecil Brisbon said officers are still investigating his official cause of death.

On Thursday, a source told Channel 9 Dayshawn St’Paul Warren, the boy’s father, was arrested in the case. Demario’s mother confirmed the same information.

According to jail records, Dayshawn Warren was charged with involuntary manslaughter and sell/give weapon to a minor. He was listed in the Mecklenburg County jail with a $100,000 bond.

“This isn’t a situation where we are asking the public to help us figure out who’s responsible,” Brisbon said. “This is a situation where we’re just asking the public to pray for this family as they’ve lost a loved one.”

‘If you have children, make sure you take care of them’

The news was not only devastating for Demario’s family, but it was also tough on the community and on first responders.

Major Brisbon got emotional Wednesday night when talking about how CMPD plans to support the family and his fellow officers. He said officer wellness is huge for CMPD, so they’ll be making sure officers are getting the help they need to work through this crisis.

“Officers arrived on scene and saw something no body wants to see -- especially not a parent,” Brisbon said. “We’ll do everything to make sure our CMPD family gets everything they deserve, but also we can provide what this family needs as well.”

He asked parents to take a moment with their children, and make sure they’re safe.

“If you have children, make sure you take care of them, hold them close, keep them dear, and if you have firearms in your house, please make sure they are secure,” Brisbon said.

No further information has been released.

