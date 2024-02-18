"Pray for K9 Leo:' Flagler K9 shot in line of duty

“Our hearts are heavy as we ask for your prayers and support for our brave K-9 Leo.” stated the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in a news release on Saturday.

K9 Leo was shot In the line of duty while serving to protect the community.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Reports state that Saturday at approximately 9 a.m., MCSO deputies responded to a call in the 900 block of NE 144th Court in Silver Springs. It was in response to a situation involving a suspect accused of strangling somebody.

The suspect was located in the backyard, where he initiated gunfire towards our deputies, injuring K-9 Leo in the exchange.

Deputies returned fire, resulting in the arrest of the suspect, who was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Leo was rushed to UF Veterinary Hospital, where their dedicated team is doing everything possible to save him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Leo isn’t just a member of our force; he’s family. His loyalty, courage, and unwavering dedication to his duty embody the very essence of what it means to serve and protect. His sacrifice today reminds us of the dangers our deputies face each day to keep our community safe,” said MCSO.

At this time, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has also responded to investigate the shooting.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.