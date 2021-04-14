'Pray for the lost': Body found, 12 missing after commercial boat capsizes in stormy Gulf of Mexico

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Bacon and Joel Shannon, USA TODAY
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Coast Guard and multiple good Samaritan vessels rescued six people from a capsized commercial vessel Tuesday off the coast of Louisiana.
The Coast Guard and multiple good Samaritan vessels rescued six people from a capsized commercial vessel Tuesday off the coast of Louisiana.

A body was found Wednesday as the search continued for 12 people missing after a 129-foot commercial boat capsized in angry seas off Louisiana.

Good Samaritan boaters joined Coast Guard vessels and a helicopter searching the Gulf of Mexico, one day after six people were rescued Tuesday from the Seacor Power south of Grand Isle. Winds were whipping at up to 90 mph when the vessel overturned amid waves reaching 9 feet, Coast Guard Capt. Will Watson said Wednesday.

"We are hopeful" of finding survivors," Watson said. "We can’t do this work if you’re not optimistic, if you’re not hopeful.”

Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted support for the effort: "Please join @FirstLadyOfLA and me in praying for those who remain missing after yesterday’s capsizing off the coast of Grand Isle and for those who are working to rescue them."

The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast at 4:30 p.m. local time Tuesday after being alerted that the boat was in distress. The cutter Glenn Harris, a 154-foot rescue ship, arrived on the scene within 30 minutes and pulled one person from the capsized vessel, the agency said.

Another Coast Guard boat crew also pulled someone from the water, and other vessels rescued four people.

The National Weather Service had issued a special marine warning Tuesday, alerting boaters to "seek safe harbor ... take protective actions." The Center for Operational Oceanographic Products and Services reported wind gusts as high as 75 mph. Videos from the region show drenching rains and strong winds.

Commercial boat capsized in severe weather: 6 people rescued, more missing

“The hope is that we can bring the other 12 home alive,” Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson III said Wednesday morning, adding that the forecast was for more "rough weather."

Bruce Simon said he was on a boat in the area during the storm and that he battled to keep the bow in the wind.

"I've NEVER Heard soo many MAYDAY calls in my life!" Simon said in a Facebook post that described smaller boats also flipping or taking on water. "Please pray for the Lost!"

Liftoats have open decks and lifts to raise them above the water. They are often used for offshore mineral exploration and construction. The Seacor Power, owned by Seacor Marine, was built in 2002 and had a crew and passenger capacity of 48, according to the owner's website.

The ship can carry more than 40,000 gallons of fuel, but it was not immediately clear how much if any spilled into the sea.

Jefferson Parish Councilman Ricky Templet, whose district includes nearby Grand Isle, told nola.com that multiple vessels were overturned or ruined on the island, and that some trailers and businesses were damaged.

"We expected some winds and possible rains, but nothing as extensive as what took place on the coastal areas of Jefferson Parish," Templet said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Liftboat capsizes near Louisiana: 1 dead, 6 rescued, 12 missing

Recommended Stories

  • Louisiana Republican Julia Letlow joins Congress, narrowing Democrats' advantage

    Julia Letlow's story gained national attention after her husband Congressman-elect Luke Letlow died from COVID complications before taking office.

  • Chevrolet Colorado: Variants explained

    The local pickup truck segment is packed with offerings that bank on practicality. That’s why Chevrolet Philippines, under The Covenant Car Company, Inc. (TCCCI), thought it would spice things up with a pickup truck designed and engineered "for those who dare." The Chevrolet Colorado was introduced in the Philippine market back in 2012 and has been an industry staple ever since. Dubbed the “king of torque,” the Chevrolet Colorado was one of the first to offer 500Nm of torque in the segment. It also delivers 200hp, thanks to its American-truck DNA and the 2.8L Duramax four-cylinder turbo-diesel VGT engine it hides under the hood. During its Philippine debut, the Colorado piqued the interest of many truck buyers because of its potential. It has since stood its ground against strong segment contenders like the Ford Ranger, Nissan Navara, Toyota Hilux, Mitsubishi Strada, and the Mazda BT-50. Today, the Chevrolet Colorado can be had in seven variants. We break them down to help hopeful Colorado owners put a finger on which trim level suits them best. Colorado 4×4 2.8L LTZ AT (P1,571,888) Powertrain Engine Type: Diesel, 2.8 liters DL L4, DOHC, 16 valves Turbo Charger: VGT (Variable Geometry Turbo) Maximum Power: 200hp/3,800rpm Maximum Torque: 500Nm/2,000rpm Fuel Type: Diesel Transmission Type: Six-Speed Automatic Transmission Shield Transfer Case Switch Type: Electric Shift on Fly Brakes Front: Vented Disc Brake Brakes Rear: Drum Brake Suspension Front: Independent, Double Wishbone with Coil Spring and Gas Shock Absorbers Suspension Rear: Axle Suspension with Leaf Spring Exterior Bumper Front: Body Color Bumper Rear: Chrome Front Grille: Chrome Headlamp: Color Bezel Blade Silver, Halogen, Daytime Running Lamp, and Leveling Control Roof Rail: Equipped Outside Door Handle: Chrome Strip Side Step Running Board: Equipped Front and Rear Molded Mudguard: Equipped Hood Stripes Decals: N/A Side Decals: N/A Bedliner High Impact: N/A Sports Roll Bar: N/A Tail Stop Lamp: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Tail Gate Handle: Chrome B-Pillar: Equipped Inside Multiple Cargo Hooks: Equipped Bedliner High Impact Protection: Equipped Interior Center Console: Jet Black Interior Panel: Jet Black/Dark Ash Interior Molding: Dark Ash Front Row Seats: Jet Black/Dark Ash Leather Inside Door Handle: Glossy Chrome Door Trim: Jet Black/Dark Ash Power Windows: Express-Up/Down Electrical Outlet: Three Chevrolet MyLink: BYOM 2.5 i06 Touch Screen Display: Eight-inch Display Speakers: Seven Bluetooth Connectivity: Equipped Apple CarPlay: Equipped with SIRI Eyes Free Android Auto Integration: Equipped A/C System: Auto Climate Controls, Digital Temperature Selector, Electronic Air Mode Distribution Selector, with Cooler/Heater and Pollen Filter Safety Reverse Camera: Equipped Electronic Auto Cruise Control: Equipped Remote Engine Start: Equipped Dual Airbag Module: Equipped Speed Sensing Door Lock/Drive Away Lock: Equipped Immobilizer: Equipped Anti-lock Braking System (ABS): Equipped Traction Control System: Equipped Hill Start Assist: Equipped Hill Descent Control: Equipped Trailer Sway Control: Equipped Brake Assist: Equipped Electronic Brakeforce Distribution: Equipped Electronic Stability Control: Equipped Electrical Theft Deterrent Alarm: Equipped Forward Collision Alert: Equipped Lane Departure Warning: Equipped Front and Rear Park Assist Sensor: Equipped Seat Belt Front: Three-point ELR with Pretensioner and Force Limiter Seat Belt Rear: Three-point ELR Also available is the Colorado 4×4 2.8L LTZ MT (P1,539,888) that virtually has the same features, but with a manual transmission and a maximum torque of 440Nm. Colorado 4×2 2.8L LTX AT (P1,422,888) Powertrain Engine Type: Diesel, 2.8 liters DL L4, DOHC, 16 valves Turbo Charger: VGT (Variable Geometry Turbo) Maximum Power: 200hp/3,800rpm Maximum Torque: 500Nm/2,000rpm Fuel Type: Diesel Transmission Type: Six-Speed Automatic Transmission Shield Transfer Case Switch Type: N/A Brakes Front: Vented Disc Brake Brakes Rear: Drum Brake Suspension Front: Independent, Double Wishbone with Coil Spring and Gas Shock Absorbers Suspension Rear: Axle Suspension with Leaf Spring Exterior Bumper Front: Body Color Bumper Rear: Black Painted Front Grille: Silver with Chrome Molding Headlamp: Halogen Roof Rail: N/A Outside Door Handle: Body Color Side Step Running Board: Step Tube Front and Rear Molded Mudguard: Equipped Hood Stripes Decals: Standard LTX Design Side Decals: Tire Tracks Side Decals Bedliner High Impact: Standard Under Rail Sports Roll Bar: Standard (Fiber Glass Two-Tone) Tail Stop Lamp: Bulb Tail Gate Handle: Black B-Pillar: Body Color Inside Multiple Cargo Hooks: Equipped Bedliner High Impact Protection: Equipped Interior Center Console: Very Dark Neutral with Gray Cubic Print Interior Panel: Jet Black/Dark Ash Interior Molding: Dark Ash Front Row Seats: Jet Black/Dark Ash Leather Perforated with Red Stitching Inside Door Handle: Silver Door Trim: Jet Black/Dark Ash Power Windows: Express-Up/Down Electrical Outlet: Three Chevrolet MyLink: BYOM 2.0 i0B Touch Screen Display: Seven-inch Display Speakers: Four Bluetooth Connectivity: Equipped Apple CarPlay: Equipped with SIRI Eyes Free Android Auto Integration: Equipped A/C System: Manual Climate Control, Manual Temperature Selector, Manual Air Mode Distribution Selector, with Cooler/Heater and Pollen Filter Safety Reverse Camera: N/A Electronic Auto Cruise Control: N/A Remote Engine Start: N/A Dual Airbag Module: Equipped Speed Sensing Door Lock/Drive Away Lock: N/A Immobilizer: Equipped Anti-lock Braking System (ABS): Equipped Traction Control System: N/A Hill Start Assist: N/A Hill Descent Control: N/A Trailer Sway Control: N/A Brake Assist: N/A Electronic Brakeforce Distribution: Equipped Electronic Stability Control: N/A Electrical Theft Deterrent Alarm: N/A Forward Collision Alert: N/A Lane Departure Warning: N/A Front and Rear Park Assist Sensor: Rear Back-Up Assist Sensors Seat Belt Front: Three-point ELR with Pretensioner and Force Limiter Seat Belt Rear: Three-point ELR Colorado 4×2 2.8L LX AT (P1,298,888) Powertrain Engine Type: Diesel, 2.8 liters DL L4, DOHC, 16 valves Turbo Charger: VGT (Variable Geometry Turbo) Maximum Power: 200hp/3,800rpm Maximum Torque: 500Nm/2,000rpm Fuel Type: Diesel Transmission Type: Six-Speed Automatic Transmission Shield Transfer Case Switch Type: N/A Brakes Front: Vented Disc Brake Brakes Rear: Drum Brake Suspension Front: Independent, Double Wishbone with Coil Spring and Gas Shock Absorbers Suspension Rear: Axle Suspension with Leaf Spring Exterior Bumper Front: Body Color Bumper Rear: Black Painted Front Grille: Black Grille Headlamp: Halogen Roof Rail: N/A Outside Door Handle: Body Color Side Step Running Board: Equipped Front and Rear Molded Mudguard: Equipped Hood Stripes Decals: N/A Side Decals: N/A Bedliner High Impact: Standard Over Rail Sports Roll Bar: N/A Tail Stop Lamp: Light Emitting Diode (LED) Tail Gate Handle: Black B-Pillar: Body Color Inside Multiple Cargo Hooks: Equipped Bedliner High Impact Protection: Equipped Interior Center Console: Very Dark Neutral Atmosphere Interior Panel: Jet Black/Dark Ash Interior Molding: Dark Ash Front Row Seats: Jet Black / Dark Ash Cloth Inside Door Handle: Silver Door Trim: Jet Black/Dark Ash Power Windows: Express-Up/Down Electrical Outlet: Three Chevrolet MyLink: BYOM 2.0 i0B Touch Screen Display: Seven-inch Display Speakers: Four Bluetooth Connectivity: Equipped Apple CarPlay: Equipped with SIRI Eyes Free Android Auto Integration: N/A A/C System: Manual Climate Control, Manual Temperature, Manual Air Mode Distribution Selector, with Cooler/Heater and Pollen Filter Safety Reverse Camera: N/A Electronic Auto Cruise Control: N/A Remote Engine Start: N/A Dual Airbag Module: Equipped Speed Sensing Door Lock/Drive Away Lock: N/A Immobilizer: Equipped Anti-lock Braking System (ABS): Equipped Traction Control System: N/A Hill Start Assist: N/A Hill Descent Control: N/A Trailer Sway Control: N/A Brake Assist: N/A Electronic Brakeforce Distribution: Equipped Electronic Stability Control: N/A Electrical Theft Deterrent Alarm: N/A Forward Collision Alert: N/A Lane Departure Warning: N/A Front and Rear Park Assist Sensor: N/A Seat Belt Front: Three-point ELR with Pretensioner and Force Limiter Seat Belt Rear: Three-point ELR Colorado 4×2 2.8L LT AT (P1,272,888) Powertrain Engine Type: Diesel, 2.8 liters DL L4, DOHC, 16 valves Turbo Charger: VGT (Variable Geometry Turbo) Maximum Power: 200hp/3,800rpm Maximum Torque: 500Nm/2,000rpm Fuel Type: Diesel Transmission Type: Six-Speed Automatic Transmission Shield Transfer Case Switch Type: N/A Brakes Front: Vented Disc Brake Brakes Rear: Drum Brake Suspension Front: Independent, Double Wishbone with Coil Spring and Gas Shock Absorbers Suspension Rear: Axle Suspension with Leaf Spring Exterior Bumper Front: Body Color Bumper Rear: Black Painted Front Grille: Silver with Chrome Molding Headlamp: Halogen Roof Rail: N/A Outside Door Handle: Body Color Side Step Running Board: N/A Front and Rear Molded Mudguard: Equipped Hood Stripes Decals: N/A Side Decals: N/A Bedliner High Impact: N/A Sports Roll Bar: N/A Tail Stop Lamp: Bulb Tail Gate Handle: Black B-Pillar: Body Color Inside Multiple Cargo Hooks: Equipped Bedliner High Impact Protection: Equipped Interior Center Console: Very Dark Neutral Atmosphere Interior Panel: Jet Black/Dark Ash Interior Molding: Dark Ash Front Row Seats: Jet Black / Dark Ash Leather Inside Door Handle: Silver Door Trim: Jet Black/Dark Ash Power Windows: Express-Up/Down Electrical Outlet: Three Chevrolet MyLink: BYOM 2.0 i0B Touch Screen Display: Seven-inch Display Speakers: Four Bluetooth Connectivity: Equipped Apple CarPlay: Equipped with SIRI Eyes Free Android Auto Integration: Equipped A/C System: Manual Climate Control, Manual Temperature Selector, Manual Air Mode Distribution Selector, with Cooler/Heater and Pollen Filter Safety Reverse Camera: N/A Electronic Auto Cruise Control: N/A Remote Engine Start: N/A Dual Airbag Module: Equipped Speed Sensing Door Lock/Drive Away Lock: N/A Immobilizer: Equipped Anti-lock Braking System (ABS): Equipped Traction Control System: N/A Hill Start Assist: N/A Hill Descent Control: N/A Trailer Sway Control: N/A Brake Assist: N/A Electronic Brakeforce Distribution: Equipped Electronic Stability Control: N/A Electrical Theft Deterrent Alarm: N/A Forward Collision Alert: N/A Lane Departure Warning: N/A Front and Rear Park Assist Sensor: N/A Seat Belt Front: Three-point ELR with Pretensioner and Force Limiter Seat Belt Rear: Three-point ELR Colorado 4×2 2.5L LT MT (P1,256,888) Powertrain Engine Type: Diesel, 2.5 liters DL L4, DOHC, 16 valves Turbo Charger: FGT (Fix Geometry Turbo) Maximum Power: 169hp/3,800rpm Maximum Torque: 380Nm/2,000rpm Fuel Type: Diesel Transmission Type: Six-Speed Manual Transmission Shield Transfer Case Switch Type: N/A Brakes Front: Vented Disc Brake Brakes Rear: Drum Brake Suspension Front: Independent, Double Wishbone with Coil Spring and Gas Shock Absorbers Suspension Rear: Axle Suspension with Leaf Spring Exterior Bumper Front: Body Color Bumper Rear: Black Painted Front Grille: Silver with Chrome Molding Headlamp: Halogen Roof Rail: N/A Outside Door Handle: Body Color Side Step Running Board: N/A Front and Rear Molded Mudguard: Equipped Hood Stripes Decals: N/A Side Decals: N/A Bedliner High Impact: N/A Sports Roll Bar: N/A Tail Stop Lamp: Bulb Tail Gate Handle: Black B-Pillar: Body Color Inside Multiple Cargo Hooks: Equipped Bedliner High Impact Protection: Equipped Interior Center Console: Very Dark Neutral Atmosphere Interior Panel: Jet Black/Dark Ash Interior Molding: Dark Ash Front Row Seats: Jet Black / Dark Ash Leather Inside Door Handle: Silver Door Trim: Jet Black/Dark Ash Power Windows: Express-Up/Down Electrical Outlet: Three Chevrolet MyLink: BYOM 2.0 i0B Touch Screen Display: Seven-inch Display Speakers: Four Bluetooth Connectivity: Equipped Apple CarPlay: Equipped with SIRI Eyes Free Android Auto Integration: Equipped A/C System: Manual Climate Control, Manual Temperature, Manual Air Mode Distribution Selector, with Cooler/Heater and Pollen Filter Safety Reverse Camera: N/A Electronic Auto Cruise Control: N/A Remote Engine Start: N/A Dual Airbag Module: Equipped Speed Sensing Door Lock/Drive Away Lock: N/A Immobilizer: Equipped Anti-lock Braking System (ABS): Equipped Traction Control System: N/A Hill Start Assist: N/A Hill Descent Control: N/A Trailer Sway Control: N/A Brake Assist: N/A Electronic Brakeforce Distribution: Equipped Electronic Stability Control: N/A Electrical Theft Deterrent Alarm: N/A Forward Collision Alert: N/A Lane Departure Warning: N/A Front and Rear Park Assist Sensor: N/A Seat Belt Front: Three-point ELR with Pretensioner and Force Limiter Seat Belt Rear: Three-point ELR The base Colorado 4×4 2.5L LS MT (P1,199,888) share many striking features with the aforementioned LT variant with the exception of the transfer case switch, the black door handles, the standard over rail bed liners, LED tail stop lamps, and the lack of car tech like the Chevrolet MyLink, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Integration. And oh, it also only has one electrical outlet. Photos from Chevrolet Also read: INFOGRAPHIC: History of Chevrolet Chevy Silverado goes electric, to be built at GM's Factory Zero Chevrolet brings ‘Tech Eyes’ to PH for improved vehicle diagnostics

  • Councilman Surveys Storm Damage in New Orleans Suburbs

    Local media in the New Orleans area said there were numerous reports of damage in the wake of a storm on April 13, with this video from the Jefferson Parish area showing some of the destruction.Some flooding remained possible on April 14, the National Weather Service said.Video by Jefferson Parish councilman Scott Walker shows damage to the side of an office building in Kenner, with bricks having fallen onto a car. Walker’s video also shows an uprooted tree that fell onto power lines in Metairie.The tree left homes in a block radius without power, the councilman said. Credit: Scott Walker via Storyful

  • Ryan Truex carrying 900 Make-A-Wish recipient names on No. 40 Chevy at Richmond

    As is customary, Ryan Truex will have his name atop the door of the No. 40 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series resumes this weekend at Richmond Raceway. It’s the 900 other names riding along that will set his truck apart. Truex, Niece and sponsor Marquis hot tubs will commemorate the […]

  • 13 people missing, 6 rescued after boat capsizes off Louisiana coast, Coast Guard says

    Several good Samaritan vessels aided in the rescue.

  • Tech-rich SUVs: Chevrolet Trailblazer vs. Ford Everest

    The seven-seater midsize SUV segment is a competitive one where Japanese, Korean, and even Chinese entries all vie for sales success. All of these SUVs flex that they have the brawniest engine, the roomiest cabin, the most advanced toys, and even the best off-road ability when the going gets rough. The same goes for the Chevrolet Trailblazer and Ford Everest, whose makers are quick to promote their strengths. Another fact that sets these SUVs apart from the competition, however, is their American badges. So if you're looking for a midsize SUV, read on to know the differences between the Trailblazer and Everest. Chevrolet Trailblazer (P1,619,000 - P 1,999,000) The "bow-tied" Trailblazer, first launched in 2013, was the first in the segment to have a torque figure of 500Nm. That came from its 2.8-liter diesel engine that churns out 200hp, which is also managed by a six-speed automatic. Prices start at P1,619,000 for the base 2.5 2WD 6MT LT. As its name suggests, it's the only SUV in the range with the 2.5-liter diesel mill and six-speed manual. Going up the Trailblazer range, Chevrolet offers the following trims, all with the 2.8 liter engine: 2WD 6AT LT (P1,709,000), DSL 6AT Phoenix (P1,781,000), 2WD 6AT LTX (P1,806,000), and the top-spec 4WD 6AT Z71 (P 1,999,000). Being the top-model, the Z71 is the only one with four-wheel drive, and features many of the gadgetry Chevrolet has highlighted. One of the toys is the Remote Start which can allow the driver to start the Trailblazer's engine from outside the truck. Using the same key for Remote Start, the driver can even switch on the aircon to cool the cabin before driving away. The Z71's LED daytime running lights can be switched on, too, so the SUV is easier to spot in darker areas. Once inside, the driver and their passengers can use the Chevrolet MyLink system. MyLink has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and can be controlled using its eight-inch touchscreen, the steering wheel buttons, or voice commands. The tech highlights don't stop there. The Trailblazer is packed with active safety aids, which can inform the driver of vehicles hidden in the truck's blind spots, potential collisions up front, if the SUV wanders of lane, and of passing traffic when reversing. As for the rest of the range, they use a seven-inch touchscreen, have a ground clearance of 253mm, and can ford waters up to 800mm, and can tow up to three tons. Ford Everest (P1,738,000 - P2,299,000) The Blue Oval Everest first entered the market in 2015, and since then it has received upgrades to keep up with the competition. One upgrade is the addition of a "new-generation" 2.0 liter bi-turbo diesel engine found in the top-dog Titanium+ 4x4 AT (P2,299,000), which makes 210hp and 500Nm of torque, and a segment-first 10-speed automatic transmission across the range. New 2.0 turbo diesel mills (180hp, 420Nm) power other Everest SUVs in the range, such as the Turbo Sport 4x2 AT (P1,928,000), Turbo Titanium 4x2 AT (P1,995,000). The base model Trend 4x2 AT (P1,738,000) uses a 2.2 liter mill. The Everest (especially in the Titanium+ 4x4) is also a tech expo. Inside, Ford's signature Sync 3 takes center stage, an eight-inch touchscreen that allows Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and AppLink. Ford said, Sync 3 will allow hands-free phone-calls, music playing, navigation, and even climate-controlling. Meanwhile, Active Park Assist can park this SUV in parallel spaces, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) can stop collisions towards vehicles and pedestrians, and Blind Spot Information System act as eyes in the SUV's sides. There are more gadgets that can be used on the road. Terrain Management System allows the driver to configure the four-wheel-drive system if the Everest will face mud, grass, sand, or rocks. Electronic Locking Rear Differential, meanwhile, will provide full engine torque to both rear wheels, even if one is off the ground. The rest of the Everest range also use the same eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and tout their 225 mm ground clearance, 800mm water wading and 3.4 ton towing abilities. Photos from Chevrolet and Ford Also read: Chevrolet Colorado: Variants explained Ranger Raptor is most-searched model in Ford PH for 2020

  • New data shows Moderna's vaccine remains highly protective 6 months after shots

    Moderna just released data showing its COVID-19 vaccine was still highly effective six months after administration.

  • Trading JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs: Bank Earnings Preview

    JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and other banks are set to kick off earnings season. Here's how the charts look going into the reports.

  • Hyundai looks to open new segment with Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle

    Previewed in 2015, Hyundai’s pickup truck promised a purposeful concept. Four doors, a seating of five, with an overall footprint comparable to a small crossover SUV, Hyundai also said in 2015 that the Santa Cruz will offer a dynamic driving character similar to a crossover but with a versatile cargo bed that provides separated storage. Here’s a little throwback picture. Here's what it looks like now. Just a day away from its April 15 reveal, Hyundai has its customers excited for the highly-anticipated, segment-breaking Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle. Ahead of its digital world premiere, Hyundai stated that the Santa Cruz will boast bold yet sophisticated design, powerful and efficient powertrain options, a flexible open bed for gear, cutting-edge connectivity, and a highly maneuverable all-wheel-drive platform that is equally at home in urban and adventure-focused environments. Back in 2015, Hyundai said that the Santa Cruz will sport an environmentally friendly 2.0-liter turbo diesel powertrain as well as Hyundai’s HTRAC all-wheel-drive system which we will hopefully see come the big reveal. As for vehicle connectivity, Hyundai might be talking about the Hyundai Motor Connected Car Platform where the company looks to introduce a “hyper-connected intelligent lifestyle.” Hyundai Motor North America President and CEO Jose Muñoz said, “The Santa Cruz, with its bold styling, breaks open an all-new segment territory, both for Hyundai and the industry as a whole. An open-bed flexibility coupled with closed-cabin security meets the changing everyday needs of its adventure-oriented buyers, while powerful and efficient engines and superb maneuverability ensure it is a pleasure to drive in urban or off-road environments. Our customers will wonder just how they managed before owning one.” Indeed, the new sketches of the Santa Cruz look like it can launch a new segment. Hyundai’s teasers seem to show the Santa Cruz having the same front grille as the new Tuscon, dropping the old front fascia. The arching hood gives it a muscular look that pairs well with the thick wheels. The back of the truck offers clean taillights with the Santa Cruz nameplate embossed on the tailgate. The new pickup truck is designed at Hyundai Design North America and will be built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA). Unfortunately, the Santa Cruz—which would have made an ideal vehicle for Filipinos and our tight roads—has only been confirmed for the US market. For those looking for a comparably small SUV, Hyundai Philippines offers the Venue — a pocket-sized SUV that’s big in style. Photos from Hyundai Also read: Hyundai Motor Group Discloses 5-Year Growth Plan Hyundai reveals uncovered KONA N Hyundai hypes up new Tucson’s revolutionary design

  • Nikola, Fuel Cell Stocks Mixed On Hydrogen Infrastructure Deal

    Nikola announced plans Wednesday to build out hydrogen infrastructure with CNH Industrial's IVECO and OGE in Germany.

  • Investors should, 'rebalance a little bit' of their portfolios in order to withstand a 5-10% correction: Portfolio Wealth Advisors CIO

    Portfolio Wealth Advisors President and CIO Lee Munson joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down how investors should alter their portfolios to prepare for a market correction.

  • Bridgerton Furor Over Regé-Jean Page's Season 2 Exit Left Shonda Rhimes 'Shocked' — 'The Duke Is Still Alive!'

    Shonda Rhimes is shocked that Bridgerton fans are so shocked by the news that breakout star Regé-Jean Page will not be returning for Season 2 — in part, because it’s not as if the Duke of Hastings got hit by a Seattle city bus. Netflix (via Lady Whistledown) announced earlier this month that Page won’t […]

  • Every New 2021 Crossover and SUV with the Best Safety Ratings

    The safest new SUVs you can buy for 2021 come from Acura, Cadillac, Ford, Mazda, Subaru, and others. The effort has helped, as the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded 90 new cars with Top Safety Pick ratings. Many were also given five-star crash-test ratings from The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

  • 10 Things in Politics: Biden issues warning to Putin

    And there's a new plan to end America's longest war.

  • 'What is that in the sky?' Witnesses see rare fireball explode over Florida

    The streaking fireball prompted calls to the National Weather Service and nearly 200 reports to the American Meteor Society.

  • The #1 Reason Why You Shouldn't Eat Salmon, According to Science

    Salmon is one of the most popular types of seafood in the U.S., with the average American eating 2.55 pounds of the fish each year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.It's not hard to see why this fish is so popular, either—in addition to having a light flavor that complements countless vegetables, starches, sauces, and even wine pairings, wild-caught salmon is low in calories and packed with anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids.However, not every variety of this staple seafood is as healthy as you might think. In fact, there's one major reason why you shouldn't eat certain types of salmon: in doing so, you could be consuming a shocking amount of dangerous microplastics along the way.While it was once believed that microplastics—tiny fragments of plastic measuring less than 5 mm in length, which are a major source of contamination in waterways—remained only in the gut of marine creatures, a 2017 study published in the journal Scientific Reports found that microplastics are easily discovered in the fleshy portions of fish frequently consumed by humans. According to a 2019 study published in Environmental Science&Technology (as first reported by Mother Jones), fish are now the third most common source of microplastic consumption for Americans.Multiple studies have demonstrated the microplastic contamination of salmon in particular; a 2019 study published in Environmental Pollution discovered microplastics in juvenile Chinook salmon off Vancouver Island in British Columbia, while salmon, sardine, and kilka fishmeal from Iran was discovered to contain between 4,000 and 6,000 microplastics per killigram.So, what's the harm in getting a side of plastic along with your salmon? A 2020 article published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials determined that "the abundance of microplastics could transfer hazardous pollutants to seafood (e.g., fishes and prawns) leading to cancer risk in human beings." Additionally, a review of research published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that microplastics can affect the nervous system, kidneys, respiratory system, skin, and may even cross the placental barrier.Some sources of fish may be safer than others when it comes to microplastic contamination, however. In a 2020 study led by the Norwegian Research Center (NORCE)'s Tracking of Plastic emissions (TrackPlast) project, among a group of 20 farmed salmon and 20 wild-caught salmon, nearly half of the farmed salmon showed signs of microplastics in their tissue, while the same was true of just "a small number" of the wild-caught fish.Knowing the feed source of the fish you're eating may also help keep you safer; a 2021 study published in Aquaculture found that, among 26 samples of fishmeal, the vast majority contained microplastics, but zero plastic was found in Antarctic-derived krill meal, a dietary staple in many farmed salmon.So, the next time you're thinking about picking up a salmon filet at your local supermarket or plan to eat salmon at your favorite restaurant, don't be afraid to do your due diligence first—it might just protect your health in the long run. And to ensure you're benefitting from your seafood order, check out these Surprising Side Effects of Eating Fish, According to Science.For more healthy eating news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

  • Taylor Swift's Fans Are Convinced She Just Subtly Revealed Her Re-Recorded ‘1989’ Album Is Coming

    Honestly, these Easter eggs aren't even that subtle.

  • Severe weather moves to Gulf Coast as damaging winds, hail and flash flooding expected

    A new storm new storm system produced baseball-sized hail that covered roads in central Texas and broke car windshields in the region. This storm will move east today from Texas into the Gulf Coast states with a threat for damaging winds, large hail and flash flooding. A flash flood watch has been issued for Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

  • Satellite images show the Ever Given in limbo the day before Egypt impounded it, demanding up to $900 million in compensation

    The Ever Given was declared seaworthy, but it isn't yet allowed to leave a holding area off the Suez Canal because of the huge damages claims.

  • Teacher who used racial slur next to Tupac photo put on administrative leave in Texas

    The school district deemed the language “inappropriate and offensive.”