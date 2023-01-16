'We pray for a miracle': Black boxes, 69th body found after Nepal plane crash; what we know

Rescue teams sifting through the debris from a plane crash in a Nepal gorge on Monday uncovered the data and cockpit voice recorders and the remains of a 69th victim, authorities said.

The cause of Sunday's crash near the tourist town of Pokhara remains under investigation. The flight included 68 passengers and a crew of four. The search for the three missing people continued Monday.

“We pray for a miracle," local official Tek Bahadur KC told Agence France-Presse. "But the hope of finding anyone alive is nil."

At least 41 of the victims had been identified, but authorities said many bodies were burned beyond recognition. A team of forensic experts has reached Pokhara from Kathmandu to complete the identifications, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said.

Authorities have begun returning remains to the families, the agency said.

Details on crash emerge:

►Authorities temporarily closed Pokhara International Airport, which was newly built and had been operating for only two weeks before the crash.

►Local officials had expressed concern that the number of birds in the area – because of the habitat provided by two rivers as well as a nearby landfill – could create a hazard for the new airport.

How did the crash unfold?

Yeti Airlines Flight NYT691 crashed near the resort town of Pokhara at about 10:50 a.m. local time, the Nepal Civil Aviation Authority said. The plane was completing a 27-minute flight from Kathmandu, and Prem Nath Thakur, general manager of the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, said the plane had been granted landing clearance. The weather was clear, there was very little wind, and the pilots reported no technical issues, he said.

'Like a bomb went off,' then fire

Brig. Gen. Krishna Prasad Bhandari, an army spokesperson, told China's state-run Xinhua news agency that many bodies were burned beyond recognition and that 80% of the plane had been gutted by fire.

Local resident Arun Tamu, 44, was about 500 yards away and live-streamed some of the blazing wreckage on social media.

“I was walking when I heard a loud blast, like a bomb went off,” the former soldier told AFP. “A few of us rushed to see if we can rescue anybody. I saw at least two women were breathing. The fire was getting very intense and it made it difficult for us to approach."

Rescuers extricate the body of a victim who died in a Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara on Jan. 16, 2023.

What caused the plane crash in Nepal?

Dramatic video shot on a smartphone from the ground shows the last moments before the plane crashed. The aircraft’s nose is noticeably high before the left wing suddenly drops and the plane falls out of sight of the video, indicating a likely stall, said Amit Singh, an experienced pilot and founder of India’s Safety Matters Foundation.

Professor Ron Bartsch, an aviation safety expert and founder of Australia’s Avlaw Aviation Consulting, told Sydney’s Channel 9 that an optical illusion may have caused the pilot to believe they were traveling through the air faster than they were, resulting in the plane stalling.

"Aircraft require air to fly in and the air is more rarefied at about (2,700 feet) elevation," Bartsch said. "It may appear that you're going a lot faster over the ground than what you're going through the air."

Yeti Airlines spokesman Pemba Sherpa said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

What type of plane crashed in Nepal?

The ATR 72-500 plane was built by the French-Italian aerospace company ATR.

"Our first thoughts are with all the individuals affected by this," the company said in a statement. "The ATR specialists are fully engaged to support both the investigation and the customer."

In July 2014, a TransAsia ATR 72-500 flight crashed while trying to land on the scenic Penghu archipelago between Taiwan and China, killing 48 people onboard. An ATR 72-600 operated by the same Taiwanese airline crashed shortly after takeoff in Taipei in February 2015 after one of its engines failed and the second was shut down, apparently by mistake.

Who was on the plane?

The passenger list: 53 Nepalese, five Indian, four Russians, two Koreans and one person each from Argentina, Australia, Ireland and France. The Russian Ambassador to Nepal, Alexei Novikov, confirmed the death of the four Russians. Nepal authorities have released the names.

Why are there high chances of an accident in Nepal?

Sunday’s crash was Nepal’s deadliest in 30 years, when all 167 people aboard a Pakistan International Airlines plane were killed when the jet slammed into a hill on approach to the Kathmandu airport. Nepal has a history of air crashes. According to the Safety Matters Foundation’s data, there have been 42 fatal plane crashes in Nepal since 1946. The aviation authority blamed “hostile topography” and “diverse weather patterns” in a 2019 safety report, noting that Nepal claims eight of the world’s 14 tallest mountains. The report said many accidents happened at airports that had short runways – and most were from pilot error.

Nepal had been accused of weak safety standards

The European Union has banned airlines from Nepal from flying into the 27-nation bloc since 2013, citing weak safety standards. In 2017, the International Civil Aviation Organization cited improvements in Nepal’s aviation sector, but the EU continues to demand administrative reforms.

Contributing: The Associated Press

