‘Pray for those who were injured,’ TX Governor Abbott says after Fort Worth hotel explosion

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott offered support from the state following the explosion Monday at the Sandman Signature Hotel in Fort Worth. He said his office had been in touch with Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn.

“The State of Texas is in close contact with Mayor Parker, Sheriff Waybourn, and other local partners and first responders in Fort Worth to assist with emergency response efforts following the tragic explosion at the Sandman Hotel. We continue to monitor the situation and stand ready to immediately deploy any additional personnel and resources needed to keep Texans in the area safe and out of harm’s way. Cecilia and I ask all Texans to pray for those who were injured in the explosion, as well as those bravely responding to keep others safe.”

An explosion shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the basement of the hotel at 810 Houston St. blew out windows on the first and second floors of the 20-story hotel, sending debris into the streets. Multiple people were injured, with 21 hospitalized or treated on scene, according to the fire department and MedStar.

The Sandman Signature Hotel opened less than a year ago and included a basement level restaurant, where the explosion is believed to have occurred.