‘Pray together and hope’: Vigil held for Madalina Cojocari, missing Cornelius girl

About 200 people attended a vigil for Madalina Cojocari that was held Tuesday night at Smithville Park.

Cojocari was reported missing from her Cornelius home on Dec. 15, which was 22 days after her mom told police she last saw her.

Police said they were last able to confirm Madalina’s location on Nov. 21, which is when surveillance video shows her getting off her school bus at 4:59 p.m. Cornelius police arrested the 11-year-old’s mom and stepdad in connection to her disappearance.

At the vigil, Levon Handsome, of Cornelius, said that the dark sky above the park mirrored the darkness she feels in her community.

MORE COVERAGE:

“I’m shocked because this is a great neighborhood and we don’t have any crime,” she said. “We don’t have any issues. There are literally no issues, so I was shocked. I was completely shocked.”

>> If you have information, call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or 1-800-CALL FBI.

People from Cornelius and surrounding areas shared the same sentiment after learning of Madalina’s disappearance.

Organizer Sheila Richardson said it’s better to feel hope than helplessness.

“What we can do today is just gather as a community, and just pray together and hope,” she said.

“We know that she’s still out here somewhere,” said Chanda Dubose, of Davidson. “We’re praying for her. Praying for her life.”

The FBI in Michigan and North Carolina, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Cornelius Police Department are investigating Madalina’s disappearance.

Both Diana Cojocari, Madalina’s mother, and Christopher Palmiter, her stepfather, are being held at the Mecklenburg County jail.

(WATCH BELOW: School bus video shows last time missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl was seen, police say)