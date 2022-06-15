Prayagraj: 'You didn't just demolish a house - you broke a family'

There is now debris where Afreen Fatima's house once stood

What is home?

For Somaiya Fatima, 19, it's a pale yellow house, tucked in the winding lanes of Prayagraj city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, where she lived with her four siblings and parents.

There were memories everywhere in the two-storeyed structure, she says: of eating lychees and pottering about with her sisters in the sun-soaked balcony; stealing books from her father's library; and then locking herself into the bathroom to cry when she was scolded for it.

The house, Ms Fatima says, was a place where she felt free and safe, its wood, bricks and stones creating a sanctuary for her and her family.

But on Sunday, that feeling was shattered as local authorities in Prayagraj demolished the house "without any warning", leaving behind dust and debris. They alleged it had been illegally constructed, a claim denied by Ms Fatima and her family.

The family, Ms Fatima alleges, didn't get a chance to even save their belongings. She remembers spotting a photo of a drawing - a card that she made for her brother - lying on the crushed slabs and chunks of concrete that now lay where their house once stood and feeling vulnerable like never before.

"Home is now a memory," she says forlornly. "There is nothing left."

The house before it was demolished

The demolition was shown live on TV channels - it came two days after protests by Muslims in some states including Uttar Pradesh turned violent, with stone-pelting and damage to public property.

They were demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma, a former spokesperson of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who made controversial remarks about the Prophet Muhammad last month.

The BJP has suspended Ms Sharma and expelled another leader who posted a provocative tweet on the issue.

More than 300 people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh over the protests. One of them was Ms Fatima's father, a local politician named Javed Mohammad, who has been accused of planning the protests. One of his daughters - Afreen Fatima - is a prominent Muslim activist who had participated in protests against a controversial citizenship law and a ban on students wearing hijabs in Indian schools.

A painting, which Ms Fatima says was possibly made by her when she was younger, lies on the rubbles of her home

The demolition of their house was condemned by opposition leaders, who have accused the state government - headed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath - of targeting the minority Muslim community.

Critics say religious polarisation has deepened in India since 2014, when the Hindu nationalist BJP came to power. Over the past few years, hate speech and attacks against Muslims have risen sharply.

Two other houses - belonging to Muslims who were accused of throwing stones after Friday prayers - were also destroyed in Uttar Pradesh over the weekend.

They were the latest in a series of recent demolitions carried out by Uttar Pradesh and some other BJP-ruled states in the aftermath of religious violence. Authorities have cited illegal construction as the reason - experts have questioned the legal sanction of this - and the houses have largely belonged to Muslims.

The house built by Javed Mohammad was razed down on the grounds of illegal construction

"The act of demolishing a home is particularly brutal because homes are a symbol of security- it takes a lifetime of work to build your home," political scientist Asim Ali told the BBC.

"By using bulldozers to target Muslims, the State is communicating to them that they must behave or extra-constitutional means can be readily applied to punish them. The constitution or the judiciary won't save them," he adds.

Police have claimed that Mr Mohammad was one the "key conspirators" of the violence and that his daughter was "involved in notorious activities". Together, the father-daughter "propagated propaganda", they have alleged.

Ms Fatima and her brother Mohammad Umam deny this, saying neither their father or sister were involved with the protests.

Mr Mohammad, Ms Fatima says jokingly, had many frustrating qualities - he would use Facebook "obsessively", build sinks at "strange locations in the house" and spend far too much time neatly arranging his children's trophies.

But his dignity, she says, was contagious. "Abba (father) would help everyone. And he had good ties with everyone from authorities to neighbours and even strangers he met randomly," she says, adding that she is "mighty proud" to be his daughter.

The siblings remember how the family would often joke at home that they could be "punished" for their sister and father's "outspokenness".

"My brothers would sometimes warn her [Afreen] against being so vocal," Ms Fatima says. "But none of us thought we would have to pay for it like this."

Mr Mohammad has been accused of stoking violence. But his children remember him to be a kind and gentle father

After the demolitions, critics of the BJP and some legal experts have again criticised so-called "bulldozer politics" - as some TV channels have dubbed it - saying that punishing someone who has been accused of one crime using laws meant for another makes no sense.

Even the case against Mr Mohammad is built on shaky legal grounds, they say.

The Prayagraj Development Authority - which demolished the house - has said that it had served a notice for illegal construction to Mr Mohammed on 10 May, asking him to appear before it on 24 May. But his son Mr Umam denied this, saying the family did not receive any notice until the night before the house was demolished.

The demolition has left Mr Mohammad's neighbours in fear

"Moreover, the land is in my mother's name - it was a gift from our grandfather. All our water bills and tax records would come in my mother's name. But the notice was served in my father's name," he says.

The BBC reached out to two officials from the Prayagraj Development Authority, who declined to comment.

Govind Mathur, a former chief justice of the Allahabad high court, told the BBC that the authorities' actions were "highly unjust".

"Even if there was some error in construction which went beyond the sanctioned plan, authorities could have charged a fine under the state municipal laws," he says.

"At the very least, they could've have given the family a chance to explain themselves."

Mr Ali says that the demolitions were meant to strike fear in Muslims.

"The message is for whole of Muslim civil society of the state to stop pressing for their civil and political rights," he says.

The demolition has had a visible effect in Mr Mohammad's neighbourhood.

Kareli, where the house was located, is usually a bustling area. It's largely populated by Muslims but a few Hindu families also live there. On an ordinary day, the gridlocked streets emit a mix of noisy, vibrant sights and sounds - vendors chewing tobacco, cows curled against doorways and shops doing brisk business as motorcycles zigzag through the crowd.

But a day after the demolition, there was silence and a palpable sense of fear.

Several residents refused to speak, saying they feared retribution if they spoke their mind. Many were afraid to step out alone, their voices dropping to a whisper at the sight of strangers.

A neighbour who didn't want to be named remembered how proud Mr Mohammad was of his house, constantly making improvements to it. Another man, who also didn't want to be identified, said he wanted to know why Muslim homes were being targeted for alleged illegal construction.

"Hundreds of properties in the city will lack proper documentation if one does a survey," he said. "You can't go around breaking down all of them - then the city will look like a ghost town."

For Ms Fatima's family, the pain has been multiplied by a bitter sense of injustice. Just weeks ago, she and her brother say, they celebrated the festival of Eid al-Fitr, "when the house was enveloped in happiness".

"You did not just break a house, you broke a family," Ms Fatima says. "And a part of us is buried in the rubble."

Additional reporting by Vivek Singh in Prayagraj

