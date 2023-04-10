Prayer chain to be held Monday at Christiana Mall; police give shooting victims' ages

Local gun violence prevention activists will gather at the Christiana Mall Monday afternoon in the wake of a Saturday evening shooting that left three people with bullet wounds and several others injured.

The gathering, organized by Margaret Guy − who heads the nonprofit Stop the Violence Prayer Chain − will be held at 3 p.m. Attendees will meet in the parking lot by Mall Road and walk toward the food court area from there.

The meeting spot will be just past the bus area on the west side of the mall, close to the I-95 north on-ramp.

Police provide victims' ages

The prayer chain comes less than two full days after three male teens − two 18-year-olds and one 16-year-old − were shot in the mall's food court around 6:45 p.m.

The shooting resulted in chaos, with shoppers fleeing in droves. Investigators believe the gunshots broke out during a fight between an unknown number of suspects and at least one of the gunshot victims.

Firefighters enter the food court entrance at the Christiana Mall after a shooting Saturday evening, April 8, 2023.

All three shooting victims were considered stable as of Sunday night.

Police said an additional five people were injured in the rush to get outside, though no one sustained serious injuries.

It's unclear whether police have made any arrests in connection with the shooting. While Delaware State Police said people were taken into custody on Saturday, at the time their involvement was not known. They were going to be interviewed, police said.

As of Monday morning, police had not provided any updates about arrests.

Mall-goers recount fears

Those present at the mall during the shooting on Saturday said the incident was terrifying.

One girl, 13-year-old Penny, was with her younger sister, Lily, her brother, Andy and a family friend while their parents had a date night in Pennsylvania.

Penny, who called her mom after the shots rang out, said she thought she was going to die.

Her mother said the call was "the scariest thing I ever had to listen to."

Others who were at the mall that evening shared similar sentiments in social media posts and outside the mall Saturday night.

