Prayer event held ahead of Summer Wells’ birthday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – For over two years, Summer Wells has been missing and the investigation into her disappearance remains ongoing.

With her birthday coming up on Sunday, community members decided to hold a special prayer event at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Kingsport.

“February 4 Is her birthday,” said Robin Lane, who helped organize the event. “We’re obviously trying to celebrate her. We don’t want to let a single birthday pass without remembering her.”

SRO finds ‘nearly empty’ spirit bottle in nurse’s purse at Kingsport school, police say

Lane knew Summer through church and felt compelled to keep her name in the public’s mind.

“It just means even more to me that we’re continuing to share her face and get her name out there,” Lane said.

Lane organized the event alongside members of Awaken ministries.

But the event was about more than just remembering Summer.

“Tonight’s event was just about gathering support from the community to help pray and support the families of missing children,” Lane said.

In the sanctuary of the church, crosses were filled with the faces of missing children, both close to home and across the country, with those in the audience taking time to remember all those missing.

Dollar General to build new store in Lynn Garden

Also among the audience were family members of missing Kingsport women Layla Santanello, who has been missing since June, and Hollynn Snapp, who has been missing since October. Lane said it was special to have them there.

“I know they were so happy to be able to come and just feel encouraged because it’s hard sometimes,” Lane said. “When you have other people praying for you, it just fills that gap.”

Lane said she hopes to keep Summer’s name out there in hopes of her being found.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Leslie Earhart told News Channel 11:

“Although we still don’t have the answers we’ve been seeking, agents continue to work alongside the FBI and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Summer Wells.” Leslie Earhart, TBI

Anyone with information regarding Summer Wells, Layla Santanello, or Hollynn Snapp is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.