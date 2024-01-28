Prayer event for missing & exploited people taking place in Kingsport Feb. 2

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A prayer event for missing and exploited individuals is taking place on Feb. 2 in Kingsport.

According to the event’s social media page, community members will gather at Cedar Grove Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m. to pray for and remember local missing persons, including Summer Wells, whose 8th birthday is Feb. 4, just two days after the event.

Organizers said they’ll join hands with community members and ask for guidance, protection and hope for those who are missing and their families. The public is invited to attend.

