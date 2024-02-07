On Site Prayer Ministry holds vigil for homicide victim James Stewart

SOUTH BEND — The On Site Prayer Ministry will hold a vigil for James Stewart at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 at the intersection of North Brookfield Street and Fassnacht Avenue.

Stewart, 23, was found Feb. 1 in a vehicle suffering from apparent gun shot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in this investigation, according to the South Bend Police Department.

Anyone with information is encouraged to leave an anonymous tip with Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or michianacrimestoppers.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: A vigil held in remembrance of South Bend homicide victim