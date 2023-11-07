On Site Prayer Ministry holds vigil for Josiah Small, a 12-year-old shot to death Oct. 27

SOUTH BEND — The On Site Prayer Ministry will hold a vigil for Josiah Small at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 at the corner of Indiana Avenue and Kemble Street.

Josiah, 12, was shot and killed Oct. 27 in the area of Indiana and Prairie avenues in South Bend.

A child dies: Gun violence claims the life of a 12-year-old Dickinson student Friday night in South Bend

Josiah was a student at Dickinson Fine Arts Academy, where a vigil and balloon release was held for him Nov. 1, according to a story by The Tribune's newsgathering partner, WNDU-TV.

People attend a vigil and balloon launch Wednesday at Dickinson Fine Arts Academy for Josiah Small, 12, who was killed in a shooting Oct. 27 at Indiana and Prairie avenues in South Bend.

A second victim, a 14-year-old male, also suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the initial press release from the South Bend Police Department.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation by the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

People with any information concerning this shooting should call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or visit michianacrimestoppers.com to leave an anonymous tip.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Child shooting victim remembered with prayer vigil in South Bend