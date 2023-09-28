Prayer service on Tuesday raises awareness on mental illness

Sep. 28—Community Missions will once again present its annual Interfaith Community Prayer Service for Mental Illness Recovery and Understanding at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. This year, Bacon Memorial Presbyterian Church, 166 59th St., Niagara Falls, will host the service.

The event is part of Mental Illness Awareness Week, a national event designed to raise public awareness about mental illness and break down the stigma that too often discourages people from seeking help when needed.

There will be some new musical elements and faith traditions participating.

The service will feature readings, prayers and music offered by representatives of various faith traditions and community members. It is anticipated that traditions including Native American, Sikh, Jewish, Hindu, Muslim and various Christian traditions will participate in this year's event.

"Since we first began this holding this annual service, a growing number of people have participated," said the Rev. Mark Breese, agency minister at Community Missions. "We are so glad about that because this is such an important issue. I've noticed an increasing willingness to recognize the importance of supporting those with mental illness, especially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But we still have a long way to go to end the unjust stigma associated with mental illness."

Those who have attended in the past will also notice that the service is being held at a new location. While the First Congregational Church building in Niagara Falls (the host for the past 12 years) is being renovated, Bacon Memorial gladly offered to host the service. "We are glad to help in any way," said Pastor Lisa Giacomazza of Bacon Memorial. "Our church believes in interfaith cooperation, and we believe in the message of this service: We need to come together and support those struggling with their mental health."

One in five adults experience mental illness each year, while one in every six American youth aged 6-17 experience a mental health disorder annually. Although many people understand that mental illness is a medical condition, individuals and families affected by it are still often subjected to stigma and discrimination.

The hope in presenting this service each year is simple, continued Breese. "As individuals and as a society, we are all touched by the effects of mental illness. We struggle ourselves, or we see members of our family, our friends, or our neighbors struggle. Recovery is possible because treatment is available. The more we get the word out, the more we reduce the unnecessary stigma, and the more people will seek treatment and seek it earlier. As a gathered, diverse, and unified faith community, that is the message we what to help spread through this service."

For more information, please contact Breese at 285-3403, ext. 2259 or mbreese@communitymissions.org.