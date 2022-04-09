At prayer vigil, Hartford shooting victim Jermaine Davis recalled as a ‘good kid’ with a big smile

Alex Putterman, Hartford Courant
·3 min read

The Rev. Henry Brown looked upward toward the storm clouds Saturday afternoon in Hartford and welcomed the rain.

“We need spiritual rain,” Brown said. “We need to wash away some of this violence.”

Brown was on hand at the corner of Bedford and Mather streets for a prayer vigil in honor of Jermaine Davis, a 33-year-old Hartford resident who died Monday in an alleged drive-by shooting. Dozens of prayer candles decorated the ground near where Davis was shot, and family members taped his photo to the black fence of an adjacent church.

“We are out here to remind people that Jermaine Davis was loved,” said Brown, whose organization, Mothers United Against Violence, organized the vigil. “We come out here to let people know that we are striving for justice for Jermaine Davis.”

Brown was joined by about two dozen mourners, including members of Davis’s immediate family. Davis’s mother, Ora Gunn, remembered her son as “a lovely kid,” who was quiet and liked to keep to himself.

“Jermaine bothered nobody,” Gunn said. “He was a good kid. He never gave me no problems when he was young.”

Gunn said Davis had called to check in on her Sunday night. He’d told her he was outside, and she’d told him to go home. The next day, he was gone.

“What I’ll miss the most about my son is when he’d come by and say, ‘I love you,’” she said.

Stephanie Thompson, Davis’s sister, said her brother was a family man and a hard-worker. As kids, she recalled, they would go together to the grocery store to pick up cooking ingredients for their grandmother. When they’d get something wrong, their grandmother would send them trudging back out, no matter the weather.

Thompson said she’ll miss Davis’s smile, his sense of humor and the warm look that so often shined across his face.

“He went to church, he played drums, baseball teams, he did it all,” she said. “He was just a good kid, by himself, to himself.”

Davis was shot and killed Monday evening in Hartford’s Clay Arsenal neighborhood. Police say they responded to ShotSpotter alerts shortly before 7:10 p.m. and arrived to find Davis unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, three other people were injured in the shooting, all of whom are expected to survive. Gunn said another of her sons, and Davis’s brother, was also among those who had been shot but that he did not have serious injuries.

Davis’s death marks Hartford’s 10th homicide of the year so far, according to police. The Hartford Police Department’s Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions are investigating the shooting, police say.

At Saturday’s vigil, Brown and others from Mothers United Against Violence encouraged those in attendance to cooperate with police to find whoever killed Davis.

“It’s time for us to stop the violence,” said Henrietta Beckman, co-founder of Mothers United Against Violence, her lost her own son in a shooting 20 years ago. “Innocent people are dying, and dying for what?”

“Jermaine and his brother and whoever else he was with, they had every right to be wherever they wanted to be,” she continued. “No one had the right to drive here and shoot them.”

Following Beckman’s words, Brown delivered a rousing sermon, in which he praised God, consoled Davis’s family and urged them to “embrace one another ... love one another, hug one another.”

Toward the end of the sermon, the reverend looked again toward the sky, where the rain had begun.

“Hallelujah, God, let the rain fall in my face,” Brown said. “God, we need you right now, Father. This has got to stop. It’s too much pain.”

Alex Putterman can be reached at aputterman@courant.com.

