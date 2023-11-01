Prayer vigil held for two shot and killed at Quality Inn & Suites in South Bend

SOUTH BEND — On Site Prayer Ministry will hold a vigil for Amarion Kirk and Jasani Taylor at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2 in the back parking lot of The Beacon, 4210 Lincoln Way W.

Kirk, 20, and Taylor, 22, were shot and killed Oct. 19 in the parking lot of the Quality Inn & Suites, 4124 Lincoln Way W.

From WNDU: Victims identified in shooting at hotel near South Bend Airport; police searching for suspect

South Bend Police officers were called just before 2 p.m. Oct. 19 to the Quality Inn & Suites, where they found Kirk and Taylor in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Uunit has taken over the investigation.

