Prayer vigil and Mass led by bishop offer final tributes for slain Palm Bay priest, sister

Hundreds of friends, family members and parishioners paid final tributes to retired Catholic priest Robert "Bob" Hoeffner and his sister Sally Hoeffner — both shot to death in their home by a gunman who knew the two — during two days of reflection and prayer from congregants from across Central Florida.

Bishop John Noonan, who oversees the Orlando Diocese’s 400,000 Catholics, personally delivered a poignant message during a Tuesday funeral Mass for the siblings at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Viera. The pair, along with the shooter and the shooter's grandfather, were killed in two separate incidents the weekend of Jan. 28, including one in which two Palm Bay police officers were shot and wounded.

A funeral Mass for Father Bob Hoeffner and his sister, Sally Hoeffner, was held Tuesday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Community Church in Viera. The two were shot to death in their home the weekend of Jan. 28.

Monday, more than 1,000 mourners gathered at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Palm Bay for a prayer service for Father Hoeffner, 76, who led the church from 1998 until his retirement in 2016, and his 69-year-old sister. Both were honored for their service and noted for the lives the two affected at St. Joseph.

“Today, I can only offer prayers,” the bishop told the crowd during Tuesday's Mass, a service also livestreamed.

“Brother and sister in life, together in death. This sudden, tragic loss of their lives is a painful reminder of the fragile state of life in our world today. What are the answers to hatred and violence?” he asked rhetorically before encouraging mourners to find rest in Jesus.

Noonan prayed also for the officers and their families.

The killings of the Hoeffners came to light after a Jan. 28 birthday party at a Palm Bay home erupted in gunfire.

Two Palm Bay police officers were shot and wounded and William Kapas Sr. was killed by Brandon Kapas, 24, during the ensuing confrontation. The Hoeffners were killed, possibly a day before, ahead of the confrontation between Kapas and police. Palm Bay police have said that the gunman, who had several weapons in the trunk of a car purchased for him by Father Hoeffner, may have been planning a larger, more violent incident.

A screenshot of the livestream of the Mass for Father Bob Hoeffner and his sister, Sally Hoeffner. The service was held Tuesday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Community Church in Viera. The siblings were killed by a gunman who knew the two, the weekend of Jan. 28.

Both Brandon Kapas and his grandfather were cremated last week, family members said. William Kapas Sr. was interred at the St. Joseph Catholic Church cemetery during a private ceremony, while the cremains of his grandson remain with the family.

An investigation conducted by Palm Bay police, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and federal agents continues.

