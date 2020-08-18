Prayers and banners in India for Kamala Harris

With the nomination of Harris as the running mate of Joe Biden in the upcoming US Presidential elections, the support of the locals was palpable in her ancestral village in India.

The village is one of the native places of Harris' mother, where she spent a significant amount of time during her childhood.

A temple where Harris and her maternal grandfather have been frequent donors is also an attraction now, although the entry remains restricted because of the global health crisis.

Meanwhile, in holy Rameswaram town of the state at one of the most revered temples of the country, priests held special prayers and rituals for Harris' victory.

Harris was born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father who both immigrated to the United States to study.

