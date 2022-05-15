Prayers and grief after Buffalo mass shooting - live updates

The Buffalo community is struggling to come to grips with a racially motivated mass shooting at a supermarket in a predominately Black neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

Church services and prayer vigils are planned throughout the day in Buffalo on Sunday, in response to a teenage gunman shooting 13 people, 10 fatally, at a Tops Friendly Markets store on Jefferson Avenue.

What happened in Buffalo on Saturday

An 18-year-old man wearing tactical gear opened fire in a busy supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon, killing 10 people and injuring three others in the country's latest high-profile crime apparently motivated by hate, authorities say.

Officials said the suspected gunman, Payton Gendron, 18, of Broome County, traveled from the Southern Tier to carry out the attack, which he livestreamed on social media.

Eleven of the 13 people who were shot were Black, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said at a Saturday news conference.

The mass shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the Tops Friendly Markets store at 1275 Jefferson Ave. in Buffalo when a man armed with an assault-style rifle shot more than a dozen people at the store in a matter of minutes.

He shot four people in the parking lot, three of whom died at the scene, before he entered the store. A retired Buffalo police officer working in the store as a security guard confronted the shooter and shot him. Those bullets struck the attacker's tactical vest, preventing injury, Gramaglia said. The gunman returned fire and fatally shot the guard. He worked his way through the store and ultimately surrendered to police.

President Biden: 'Hate must have no safe harbor'

David Lang of Cheektowaga, N.Y., a suburb of Buffalo prays at a memorial across the street from the Tops supermarket where a gunman killed ten people Saturday.

President Joe Biden late Saturday shared some thoughts about Saturday's mass shooting at the store.

"Tonight, we grieve for the families of ten people whose lives were senselessly taken and everyone who is suffering the physical and emotional wounds of this horrific shooting. We are grateful for the bravery of members of law enforcement and other first responders who took immediate action to try to protect and save lives. The First Lady and I are praying for the victims and their families, and hearts all across this country are with the people of Buffalo."

"We still need to learn more about the motivation for today’s shooting as law enforcement does its work, but we don’t need anything else to state a clear moral truth: A racially motivated hate crime is abhorrent to the very fabric of this nation. Any act of domestic terrorism, including an act perpetrated in the name of a repugnant white nationalist ideology, is antithetical to everything we stand for in America. Hate must have no safe harbor. We must do everything in our power to end hate-fueled domestic terrorism."

What happened in court

Gendron was charged Saturday with one count of first-degree murder and was arraigned in Buffalo City Court.

In court, Gendron's attorney, Brian Parker, requested that his client undergo a psychiatric examination. Buffalo City Court Judge Craig Hannah ordered that Gendron be held without bail. He will return to court for a felony hearing on Thursday morning.

Additional charges are expected in the coming days. He may also face federal charges.

Planned vigils, prayer services

Makeshoft memorial outside Tops Market in Buffalo that was scene of a mass shooting on May 14, 2022.

Several churches throughout Buffalo will hold prayer services to honor those killed and injured in Saturday's attack.

Among them is a service to be held at True Bethel Baptist Church on East Ferry Street in Buffalo, where Gov. Kathy Hochul will speak at 8:30 a.m.

Elim Christian Fellowship Church, 70 Chalmers Ave., will hold an 8:30 a.m. worship service as well, and will livestream the service on the church website.

A community healing and prayer vigil others is set to take place near the Jefferson Avenue store at 9 a.m.

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church has planned an 11:30 a.m. service at 237 E. North Street. It will also be livestreamed.

Westminster Presbyterian Church, at 724 Delaware Ave., has planned a prayer service in the sanctuary at 5 p.m.

Images from the scene

