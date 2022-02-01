Prayers For Pastor | Hospital Policy Update | Teen Driver Charged

Miss a day, miss a lot. Let's get you all caught up!

If you needed help paying your bills, a wise mentor, or a building to store donations for people left homeless by a fire, the community of Palos Hills has always been able to turn to Pastor Don King, the long-time pastor of New Beginnings Church, 11111 S. Roberts Road.

Now, Pastor Don's family is asking for "prayers and shares" for the ailing preacher, who is recovering from a difficult open-heart surgery.

Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox announced Monday that it has dropped its "No-Visitor" policy and will allow for up to two designated visitors per patient, according to a news release from the hospital.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in an accident that left a 14-year-old girl dead and severely injured other teen passengers in Palos Heights. The teen driver was arrested Monday following a month-long investigation, police said.

A woman had her purse stolen from her hands in front of Brookside Marketplace Monday after police said she made a comment to a person in a car that almost hit her.

The theft took place Monday at 11:30 a.m. According to officials, a woman was walking into Michaels at 7310 191st Street when a white SUV pulled up close to her, almost hitting the woman.

Twenty-five New Lenox Police Department officers made the list. A total of 12 Village employees make over $200,000 in total compensation.

A fire in an apartment building Sunday morning displaced around 16 residents, officials from the Orland Fire Protection District said.

While the building at 14421 South Ravinia Ave. suffered smoke and fire damage, no injuries were reported. Authorities told Patch the fire started in the basement of the four-unit building early Sunday morning.

Story continues

One man is dead after a crash Thursday morning on East Joe Orr road, Chicago Heights police confirmed.

The man, later identified by the Cook County Coroner's Office as 35-year-old Adam Ellerman, was walking on the side of the road at around 5:30 a.m. when a car struck him.

South suburban obituaries and available visitation information.

This article originally appeared on the New Lenox Patch