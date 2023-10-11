Prayers for peace and updates on hate incidents
Prayers for peace and updates on hate incidents
Prayers for peace and updates on hate incidents
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals three guards he's avoiding in drafts for the upcoming NBA season.
This small but mighty gizmo works with Alexa.
That didn't take long.
If you're into overlanding or camping you've probably heard of the brand Jackery, and this deal may be the best price we've ever seen on a kit like this.
In a very swift test of the European Union’s newly updated content moderation rulebook, the bloc has fired a public warning at Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) for failing to tackle illegal content circulating on the platform in the wake of Saturday’s deadly attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists based in the Gaza Strip. The European Commission has also raised concerns about the spread disinformation on X related to the terrorist attacks and their aftermath. Unlike terrorism content, disinformation is not illegal in the EU per se.
Genetic testing company 23andMe has been investigating a security incident after hackers advertised a trove of alleged stolen user data on a hacking forum last week. TechCrunch has also found that some of the advertised stolen data matches known 23andMe user information. On August 11, a hacker on a known cybercrime forum called Hydra advertised a set of 23andMe user data that matches some of the data leaked last week on another hacking forum called BreachForums.
Arrival last announced layoffs in January, when it said it would cut its workforce by 50% to around 800 employees. Arrival has had its hands in everything from developing electric vans and buses to cars for ride-hailing drivers, but it has yet to announce any commercial vehicle launches. Arrival's current status is a bit of an open question; the company hasn't shared a quarterly update since publishing its first-quarter results in the middle of May. The firm also recently scaled back its North American headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.
You can order Samsung's 2023 M8 smart monitor for $500. Usually $700, the display includes built-in streaming apps and smart-home and workspace features.
Days after user personal surfaced online, the genetic testing company 23andMe said it’s requiring all users to reset their passwords “out of caution.” On Friday, 23andMe confirmed that hackers had obtained some users' data, but stopped short of calling the incident a data breach. The company said that the hackers had accessed “certain accounts” of 23andMe users who used passwords that were not unique to the service — a common technique where hackers try to break into victim’s accounts using passwords that have already been made public in previous data breaches.
Check here for all the latest October Prime Day deals and prime lightning deals - updated throughout the event.
X competitor Bluesky is rolling out its latest release, version 1.52, with a number of changes, including those focused on improving the safety and security of its microblogging platform. The addition is an important step forward in terms of making Bluesky more competitive with larger networks like X, which have more robust security controls.
The 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto earns its spot in the family line after Aventador, Diablo, Countach and Miura despite being a hybrid.
It's currently available regardless of your verification status.
Most one-bag travelers prefer handheld bags over roller suitcases. These are compartment-packed and keep everything organized and well-sorted.
Alphabet subsidiary Waymo is expanding its service area in San Francisco despite protests against robotaxis, while rival Cruise grapples with crashes and other incidents. Waymo riders can now access the service across the vast majority of SF, Waymo announced on Monday on social media site X. The company had limited rides in many of the city's northeastern neighborhoods — including Fisherman's Wharf, Embarcadero and Chinatown — to a couple thousand users. Waymo's services are still limited to folks who've made it through the company's waitlist.
In an effort to better compete with X (formerly Twitter), Instagram's Threads is preparing to launch a much-in-demand feature: Trends. A Threads user spotted the update in a screenshot posted accidentally by a Threads employee over the weekend, which showed a numbered list of trending topics as well as how many "threads" were actively discussing each item. Instagram has not yet commented on the reports.
Cinnamon apple, salted caramel, pine scents and more — the variety of delicious-smelling offerings is unbelievable.
"This thing has made my life HUGELY easier!" shared one of over 8,000 five-star fans.
Starting in January, the IRS will make the $7,500 federal EV tax credit available immediately via dealers. The Treasury Department announced the update on Friday, noting that dealers will have the option to "reduce the purchase price of the vehicle or provide cash to the buyer." The update also applies to buyers taking advantage of the $4,000 credit for used EVs.
iOS 17 brings some substantial new features and a lot of upgrades that streamline how you use your iPhone, especially when connecting with other iPhone users. After more time with the finished product, iOS 17 feels like a big quality-of-life upgrade for iPhone users. Without a big tentpole feature, it’s harder to pinpoint why it’s so much better — but we'll try.