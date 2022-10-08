Prayers, sorrow at temples as Thailand mourns children slain in massacre

Poppy McPherson and Jiraporn Kuhakan
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (Reuters) -Hundreds gathered in temples in northeast Thailand on Saturday, offering candles, toys and prayers to mark the lives of more than 30 mostly child victims of a gun and knife rampage that shocked the world.

Most of the children, aged 2 to 5, were slashed to death on Thursday, while adults were shot, police said in the aftermath of one of the world's worst recent child death tolls in a massacre by a single killer.

At the Si Uthai temple in the village of Uthai Sawan, relatives and family of the dead joined a devastated community in paying respects to those slain by a former Bangkok policeman, who had been suspended from duty after admitting to using methamphetamines.

They lit candles before coffins topped with floral wreaths and framed photographs of the dead, including toddler Pattarawat Jamnongnid, dressed in a pink sports shirt, who was one of two child victims nicknamed "Captain", after a famous actor.

On his coffin was a model dinosaur and a bottle of milk.

His mother, 40-year-old factory worker Daoreung Jamnongnid, said her only child was energetic and talkative.

At two years and 10 months, he was the youngest victim and already knew the alphabet, she said. "He was so smart. He liked to watch documentaries with his father."

The former policeman's last victims were his wife and child at home, before he turned his gun on himself.

Police identified the attacker as Panya Khamrap, 34, a former police sergeant who was facing trial on a drugs charge. It was not clear if Panya still used drugs, although policy say his autopsy found no evidence of drug use at the time of his death.

Police were interviewing 180 people, said deputy police chief Surachet Hakpan.

Asked about the killer's motive, he told reporters it was "because of his constant stress ... his family, his money and his legal cases. So he acted aggressively".

Surachet said police were working with government to look closer at the issuance of firearms licenses in Thailand.

TRAUMA CONCERN

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha was concerned about trauma in the community after the tragedy, his spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said on Saturday.

"The prime minister asked everyone to support each other and get through this brutal loss together," Anucha said.

Three boys and two girls survived the attack and all but one of those was in hospital, police said.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn visited the hospital where the injured were taken late on Friday. He said he was deeply saddened and expressed sorrow over what was "an evil incident".

"There are no other words to describe this feeling," he said. "I want to give you all moral support to be strong, so that the souls of those children can have a sense of relief that their families will remain strong and be able to move forward."

Kittisak Polprakan, 29, who witnessed the killing spree, described Panya as being calm as he emerged from the daycare centre, having slashed 22 children with a large curved blade.

"It was so quiet," he said. "There was no noise, no screaming, nothing. It was only him who walked out."

Police were seen questioning residents on Saturday near the home of the attacker about 3 km (2 miles) from the deadliest attack.

In front of the daycare centre, people had left toy flowers and toy trucks, in an offering to the spirits of those killed.

LAST GOODBYES

At the Wat Rat Samakee temple, preparations were being made for funerals, with hundreds of people dressed in black.

Earlier in the day, emotions were intense, with relatives crying as saffron-robed monks chanted.

Villagers sat on carpets with hands clasped in front a series of caskets adorned with flowers and portraits of smiling children, killed in the ex-policeman's rampage.

A large toy sports car was placed on one of the coffins, lined with gold-coloured fabric bearing Buddhist symbols.

A woman who lost two nephews aged 3, was seen weeping as she knelt, palms pressed against one of their caskets.

Channel 8 television on Saturday livestreamed what it said was the killer's cremation at a temple in the neighbouring province of Udon Thani, attended by only a few people.

Three monks chanted as a woman the network identified as his mother wept and said final words in front of a white coffin.

"In the next life, may you be reborn a good person, not evil," the woman said.

A crematorium worker then lit joss sticks and said a brief prayer before igniting the flame and pushing the door shut, as smoke billowed out.

The woman, who identified herself as "grandma Duang", had asked media to convey her sorrow about those killed.

"I'm thinking of them," she said, her face blurred to protect her identity. "My heart is almost shattered."

(Additional reporting by Jorge Silva in Uthai Sawan and Panarat Thepgumpanat and Orathai Sriring in Bangkok; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William Mallard)

  • Thai families mourn victims of child daycare massacre

    STORY: Anger and devastation in Thailand on Friday after 34 people - including 23 children - were killed in a knife and gun rampage the day before.One of the worst child death tolls in a massacre by a single killer in recent history.Thai government buildings flew their flags at half mast after the ex-policeman burst into the daycare center in Uthai Sawan – a town 300 miles northeast of Bangkok.Relatives of the victims gathered at a local district office, including Prani Srisuthan who's daughter was one of the victims."She was 8-months pregnant and she had been working here (at the daycare center) for two years now. She was a nice and cheerful person, everybody loved her.""I was in the fields and someone called me up and told me about a mass shooting at the daycare centre. They asked, 'How many teachers were heavily pregnant?' I said, 'Just Supaporn.' I knew right then that my daughter wouldn't make it because I called her and she didn't pick up her phone."Three year old Techin was one of the children killed. His aunt Suwimon Sudfanpitak recounted the horror."I knew that he would be one of the deceased. We saw two dead bodies outside, including that of a young child. I knew right then that my nephew wouldn't have survived. I was told that all the children died.""His class teacher came to apologize to me, saying there was nothing that she could do to save the kids, she had done her best at that time. The children were all stuck inside the room."Authorities said a former police officer carried out the massacre and later returned home and shot his wife and child before turning his weapon on himself. Police said he was sacked last year over drug allegations and was facing trial on a drugs charge.They added he had been in court that day, then went to the daycare center to collect his child, but when he did not find him there the rampage began.A district official told Reuters that about 30 children were at the center, fewer than usual because of heavy rain.

  • Thailand killer: police depict a man stressed by job loss, money and family troubles

    The ex-policeman who went on a killing spree at a Thai daycare centre had risen quickly through the ranks of the police force in the capital, before a transfer to the provinces led to his use of drugs, and an abrupt halt to his career, police said. But police said their preliminary investigation indicated Panya Khamrap was deeply troubled by marital and money problems following his suspension from police duty in January, after he admitted to using two types of methamphetamine. Colleagues in the local police force said he was sometimes bad-tempered and violent while he worked there.

  • At least 36 killed in Thai day care massacre

    On Thursday, former policeman Panya Kamrap killed dozens of children and teachers at a day care center in northeastern Thailand before killing his wife, child and finally himself. It is the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history.

  • Mourners pray at Thai temple filled by children's keepsakes

    Grief-stricken families prayed Saturday at a Buddhist temple filled with children's keepsakes, flowers and photos of the smiling toddlers who were slain as they napped on blankets at a day care center in northeastern Thailand. Coffins containing the 36 killed, 24 of them children and most of them preschoolers, were released Friday and placed inside Wat Rat Samakee and two other temples in the town nestled among rice paddies in one of Thailand's poorest regions. Several mourners stayed at Wat Rat Samakee overnight in the tradition of keeping company for those who died young.

