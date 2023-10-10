Prayers, worries, protests

Jewish and Palestinian communities across the United States are reacting as a fourth day of deadly war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas rages on. Also in the news: House Republicans have a schedule for selecting their new leader (and hopefully they'll stick with it) and a journey on a massive pumpkin.

Here's the news to know this Tuesday.

Jews and Palestinians in US fearful after Hamas attack

Ripples of fears for their own safety, tears and countless prayers for an end to the violence traveled through Jewish, Israeli and Palestinian-linked communities in the United States this week following the onslaught in Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas Saturday morning.

Some groups held prayer meetings, while others worried about possible local attacks, immediately beefing up security and urging community members to be vigilant.

The latest: Israeli warplanes pounded downtown Gaza City, home to Hamas centers of government, with relentless bombardments into early Tuesday, after Israel’s prime minister vowed retaliation against the Islamic militant group that would “reverberate for generations.”

The death toll on both sides from the four-day war has reached about 1,600, including at least 11 Americans. The Israeli military, which called up 300,000 reservists, pounded Gaza with an aerial assault aimed at halting Hamas rockets toward Israel's border towns. In response, Hamas threatened to kill hostages if attacks targeted civilians without warning.

As news of the tragedy has spread, many Jewish and Israeli communities in the United States held vigils, gatherings and protests. Palestinian rights supporters from various communities said they were horrified by the violence and also wanted peace.

More from USA TODAY about the Israeli-Hamas fight:

Republicans race to vote for a new House speaker

Congress is in for a hectic week as Republicans scramble to find a new leader after the historic ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. House Republicans have a schedule: They'll meet Tuesday night to hold a candidate forum where prospective speakers will make their pitches to fellow GOP lawmakers. Next, they'llhold a secret vote on a nominee Wednesday night. It's unclear when the House will hold an official speaker election. But the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian militants could pressure lawmakers to pick up the pace and elect a new speaker so the House can act on the conflict, especially if they need to approve humanitarian aid. Read more 71120210007

More news to know now

What's the weather today? Check your local forecast here.

Suspect fatally shot by San Francisco police after crashing car into Chinese Consulate

The San Francisco Police Department is working with the U.S. State Department and the Chinese Consulate to investigate a car that rammed into the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco on Monday, coming to a stop in the lobby and creating a chaotic scene that ended with police fatally shooting the driver, officials said. San Francisco Police descended on the consulate shortly after 3 p.m. on a report of a vehicle crashing into the building and urged people to avoid the area. Responding officers later found the vehicle inside the visa office of the San Francisco Chinese Consulate. Read more

One person is dead and 8 injured in a mass shooting at a Pennsylvania community center.

New Orleans faces its next challenge: Saltwater in the Mississippi

The threat of the saltwater incursion to municipal drinking water in New Orleans has slowed, giving more time to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Louisiana officials’ efforts to combat it. Those efforts include installing reverse-osmosis filters and running new pipes that can bring fresher water into New Orleans. In Plaquemines, filters and Army Corps barges with millions of gallons of fresh water are reaching water treatment intake sites. Officials now predict the wedge could reach a New Orleans area drinking water intake by late November, instead of late October, as had been feared - if it arrives at all. Read more

Quick hits

Photo of the day: Would you travel on this pumpkin vessel?

A Missouri man broke this year’s Guinness World Record for longest journey by pumpkin boat. After almost 11 hours out on the Missouri River in his 1,208-pound pumpkin boat called Huckle Berry, Steve Kueny from Lebanon, Missouri has emerged from his 38-mile journey across the river "cold, tired but pleased with the result." Read more

