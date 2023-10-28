‘We’re praying for him’: Lewiston begins to heal after 48 hours of fear ends with shooting suspect’s death

Pamela Sullivan walked sombrely out of Holy Family Catholic Church on Saturday with her husband and two grown children, the family praying together at the 100-year-old parish as they grappled with the loss of friends killed in the Lewiston massacre – while enduring two days of anxious lockdown.

“We knew some of the victims, and we live in Lisbon Falls; about two miles from us was where his body was found,” Ms Sullivan told The Independent. “And we’ve just been under lockdown ... we’ve been going through a lot. We had some pretty close people in our lives who were just taken away, so we’ve been grieving a lot.”

She said the dead included classmates of her children, and one tragic victim had been looking forward to welcoming his third child with his eight-months-pregnant wife.

“It’s absolutely awful ... and we’re just going to band together as a community,” she said. “We have already, and we’re showing great support for one another and love.”

The Sullivans were among the many still-stunned families who ventured out to area churches and community centres for support on Saturday after authorities lifted the shelter-in-place order Friday night – and soon announced that suspect Robert Card had been found dead. The 40-year-old Army reservist went on the run after killing 18 and injuring more than a dozen on Wednesday at a Lewiston bar and a bowling alley.

The parking lot was full Saturday morning at Governor’s Bakery and Restaurant in Lewiston after “a very quiet couple of days out here,” manager Brittany Peterson said. “There was no movement; the only movement that you heard were police sirens and helicopters.”

Local authorities announced counselling services at different locations on Saturday for victims directly impacted by the shootings and for members of the wider community. Residents swarmed supermarkets and other stores, which had been completely shuttered since the shelter-in-place order was implemented on Wednesday as a fierce manhunt went ahead.

Ms Peterson had been at home with her children when authorities alerted residents about the rampages at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley and Schemengee’s Bar & Grille, but she didn’t think twice before jumping in her car.

“I decided to get in my car and head to work because we have a lot of folks around here that travel by foot,” Ms Peterson told The Independent. “I wanted those folks who were travelling by foot to have a ride home. I had a few employees in the backseat of my car and there was just police everywhere, ambulances everywhere. It was unsettling.”

On Saturday, a few Halloween and other events were resuming, and there was a steady stream of traffic at a River Road solid waste facility; with city services suspended under the shelter-in-place, including trash, rubbish has been piling up throughout Lewiston.

A vigil is scheduled for Sunday night, and Father Daniel Greenleaf, pastor of the 15,000-strong Prince of Peace parish, told The Independent faith leaders were grappling with how to support their flocks – while preparing for a weighty period of grieving and funerals. Because of the frenzied activity, fear and shelter-in-place order, he said it felt like the shootings happened “months ago”.

“I think that’s why the shelter-in-place order just made it so much more painful for all of us, because you could not ... move forward,” he said. “You’re really literally stuck in place and also emotionally stuck in place.”

Prince of Peace Pastor Daniel Greenleaf says the shelter-in-place order complicated the grieving process; parishioners were coming out Saturday morning for Mass, prayer and to ‘get together’ for support (Sheila Flynn/The Independent)

Saturday morning Mass was attended by over 100 people and parishioners continued praying at the church throughout the day.

“We want to get together, and that’s exactly what they showed this morning – as soon as [church] opened it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, look at everybody here,” he said. “And they want to get together and at least do something and pray or go somewhere and lay a flower somewhere and do something.”

Ms Sullivan said her family came out to “give support to people ... and whatever we can do to make the lives of these people easier is what we’re looking to do.”

She said there was a sense of relief throughout the community knowing that Card was “now deceased and gone”.

“We’re praying for him, though,” she said. “I mean, he did an awful lot of bad things, but you don’t get there without having trauma in your own life.”

Ms Peterson said she hopes locals can now begin to grieve collectively.

“It was a very quiet couple of days out here,” the restaurant owner said. “For the past few days, it was helicopters going overhead for about every hour on the hour.”

Governor’s was closed during the lockdown on Friday, but its dining room looked somewhat kind of its usual on Saturday, Ms Peterson said — full of regulars enjoying breakfast as any other day, but now with impending grief in the air for the days to come as they acknowledge their town has been forever changed by gun violence.