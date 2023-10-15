Praying for peace in the wake of tragedy
Follow along throughout Saturday as we give live updates and commentary on all the Week 7 action.
From Trea Turner to Corbin Carroll, here's what to watch as the Phillies and Diamondbacks duel for the NL pennant and a ticket to the World Series.
From Evan Carter to José Abreu, here's what to watch as the Astros and Rangers duel for the AL pennant and a ticket to the World Series.
Lexus teases another angle of EV concept for the Japan Mobility Show. There will be multiple concepts on display, and a VR driving simulator.
At least three states are moving forward with plans for larger, pricier prisons, with proponents of such facilities citing the need to address issues of overcrowding, poor sanitation conditions and a lack of mental health resources in the current facilities.
The TD was Hunter's first as a Colorado player. He missed three games after he was sidelined by a late hit in Week 3.
At least 50% of women have reported painful sex at six weeks after delivery. Here's what causes it and what can help.
Self-described "late bloomers" are speaking on their trials and triumphs when it comes to dating for the first time. The post Creators that identify as late bloomers are speaking out about their experiences, search for romantic attachment appeared first on In The Know.
Valve says an anti-lag feature in AMD graphics cards tricks the anti-cheat system into banning otherwise innocent players.
2014 horror classic will be one of the free titles on the Epic Games Store from October 19 to 26.
It’s hard to imagine that anyone in the world was demanding a hybrid Corvette, but those crazy engineers at Chevrolet went and did it anyway. Meet the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, but if you’re already angry at the concept, you shouldn't be.
The four teams in the NLCS are a big surprise.
Never at a loss for words but at a loss for sound, Trump's audio difficulties provide irresistible fodder for late-night hosts.
These Phillies seem to have landed on something that works in the postseason, and their roster features some bold tendencies worth noticing.
Warming temperatures are creating new habitats for species that spread deadly viruses like malaria and dengue fever. A combination of simple practical steps and revolutionary scientific techniques can help keep them at bay.
Apple's Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones dropped to their lowest price to date during Amazon's October Prime Day event, and they're still on sale for $180.
Entering the 22nd and final weekend of the 2023 regular season, nearly everything is up for grabs.
Cassandra Peterson reveals the essential ingredients behind her famous alter ego as "Elvira: Mistress of the Dark" turns 35.
For the taking: Sony, Samsung, Google, HP, Lenovo, JBL, Ring and Amazon Fire.
Kobie Fuller, whose day job is general partner at Upfront Ventures, thinks there may be a way to bring the blog into the modern age by taking advantage of the interactivity of generative AI. Fuller’s idea centers around taking the notion of a blog post and making it a confined micro topic that users could explore by interacting with a bot. “Through the power of AI, what we are now able to do is take a standard long-form post and turn it into many different formats once we make the effort of constructing a sophisticated micro AI conversation that can adapt [to user queries],” Fuller told TechCrunch.