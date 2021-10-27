‘Praying for Wendy’: Wendy Williams’ Ex Kevin Hunter Is Reportedly Engaged to His One-Time Mistress, Fans Mention Daytime Host After the Resurfaced News Go Viral

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter and his one-time mistress Sharina Hudson made headlines after reports resurfaced of the couple’s rumored engagement.

The reason surrounding the commotion of the reported engagement is because of Williams’ recent hospitalization.

Fans reacted as engagement news about Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter and Sharina Hudson, the mother of his love child, have surfaced. (Photos: @wendyshow/Instagram, @therealkelvinhunter/Instagram, @sharina.nicola/Instagram)

Williams and Hunter were married in 1997 and welcomed their son Kevin Hunter Jr. in 2000. The daytime television host ultimately filed for divorce in 2019 after Hudson — Hunter’s mistress at the time — gave birth to their daughter. Williams and Hunter’s divorce was finalized in 2020.

Although it is unclear when Hunter proposed to Hudson, it is being reported by The US Sun that the 49-year-old popped the question sometime last year with a ring valued at $80,000. Despite the unknown date, Hudson appeared with the ring on her Instagram page as early as April 2020.

This reported engagement news comes after Williams was admitted to a New York City hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. The assessment was in relation to the 57-year-old’s mental health following her diagnosis for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 last month. This ultimately postponed the upcoming season of “The Wendy Williams Show.”

As Hunter’s rumored engagement went viral, many rallied in support of Williams, while others sent their well-wishes to the star.

“I’m no Wendy fan but this is beyond sad. The fact that he and the baby mama is living off of Wendy’s wealth is crazy I’m really praying for her no one deserves this kind of torture and humiliation. Wendy isn’t strong enough to fight back that’s why he’s doing all this dirt and getting away with it.”

“That right there is probably the cause of her recent health issues.”

“Pray for Wendy.”

“Not only she found out about this lady’s pregnancy while still married to him and he just proposed to that same lady. Kevin is scandalous omggg.”

“This is not good. Praying for Wendy.”

Back in January, during an interview with Extra, Williams disclosed how her ex-husband was a serial cheater. The talk show host told the news outlet while promoting her Lifetime biopic film that Hunter cheated on her while she was pregnant with their son.

“Kevin cheated on me while I was pregnant with my son… and I found out and I could’ve divorce him then, but I said, ‘No, I have a son, and I’m not going to have any more children’… I didn’t want him to leave me by myself.”

She added while referencing Hudson, “Kevin had different mistresses. This last one was the one he had the longest-term relationship with.”