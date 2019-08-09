Pre-dawn food run then rush home: Kashmir under curfew

Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard near a checkpost in Jammu, India, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says a federally-ruled Indian portion of Kashmir will help end decades-old separatism incited by archrival Pakistan. Describing changes in Kashmir as historic, Modi assures Kashmiri people that the situation in the region will soon become normal. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Navigating through narrow, winding streets, Reyaz Ahmed embarks upon a daily drill under an indefinite 24-hour curfew in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

The 35-year-old trader gets up around 5 a.m. and meets his neighborhood friend in the main city of Srinagar. They walk few kilometers (miles) to reach farmers selling fresh vegetables and milk. On the way they also get essential groceries and medicines stockpiled by neighborhood shopkeepers and pharmacists inside their homes.

The routine has one important element: they must be back by 6.

Shortly after dawn, police and paramilitary soldiers, in full riot gear and armed with automatic rifles, swiftly occupy the roads and streets in Srinagar and its old quarters where Ahmed and his friend Adil Bhat live. Government forces set up checkpoints, lay steel barricades and razor wire at all entry and exit points in the urban heart of anti-India protests and clashes.

"Then the day goes in watching television, some sleep and waiting for the evening when soldiers withdraw from the streets," Ahmed said. Bhat doesn't have TV at home and keeps himself informed with whatever news he gets from radio.

An unprecedented security lockdown and near-total communication blockade has continued since Sunday night in Muslim-majority Kashmir, a day before the Hindu nationalist-led government in New Delhi scrapped the disputed Himalayan region's autonomous status. New Delhi rushed tens of thousands of additional soldiers to one of the world's most militarized regions to stave off more unrest from rebels who have been fighting Indian rule for decades.

Tens of thousands of police and soldiers have fanned out across Kashmir to impose curfew as authorities suspended all telephone and internet services as part of the massive the security lockdown, energizing Kashmir's powerful grapevine.

On Friday, the region's police chief, Dilbagh Singh, said the strict curfew will be eased for weekly prayers. "People will be allowed to go to the area-specific mosques for the prayers in most parts of the Srinagar city," he told The Associated Press.

Ahmed said he walked about 7 kilometers (4 miles) on Wednesday to check on his ailing aunt. "It's so frustrating to walk more than double mileage to dodge checkpoints and barricades," he said.

Such restrictions on movement are nothing new for Kashmiris. They endured months of clampdown during massive public uprisings against Indian rule in 2008, 2010 and 2016. However, landline phones have never been cut before.

Frequent separatist calls for general strikes and protests are routinely met with security lockdowns. So Kashmiris have learnt by experience to figure out ways to survive an incarceration inside their homes. Residents are also used to stockpiling essentials, a practice they've turned to during harsh winter months when roads and communications lines often remain snapped.

Over a million people live inside the security siege of Srinagar. The hardships, residents say, are slowly unfolding.

They have begun to face shortages of food and other necessities as shops remain shuttered and public movement limited. With schools closed, parents have struggled to entertain kids at home. Patients have faced shortages of prescription drugs. ATMs are cashless and banks shut.

"Time and again an entire population has been incarcerated. We will never forgive India for this brazen collective punishment," said Mohammed Akbar, a woodwork artisan in Srinagar.

Residents fear that the move to abrogate Kashmir's autonomy would open a floodgate of Hindus settling in the region and alter the demographics in India's only Muslim-majority state.

"They (India) may say it's for development and corruption-free governance, but these are all lies," said Akbar. "This is an assault on our identity, culture and a plan in the long run to change demography here."

The reaction to India's action has so far been largely subdued. People are still dealing with the stringent lockdown that has forced an eerie calm on the region.

Despite this, anti-India protests and clashes have occurred daily, mostly when soldiers begin to withdraw just as the sun begins to set. Young Kashmiri men have barraged police and soldiers with stones and abuse amid slogans seeking an end to Indian rule.