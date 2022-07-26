Stocks Subdued, US Futures Drop in Pre-Fed Caution: Markets Wrap

Stocks Subdued, US Futures Drop in Pre-Fed Caution: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc and Tassia Sipahutar
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia made little headway Tuesday and US equity futures retreated, hampered by a challenging outlook for company profits and wariness ahead of a looming Federal Reserve interest-rate hike.

Most Read from Bloomberg

MSCI Inc.’s Asian share index was little changed, with performance mixed across Japan, China and Hong Kong. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts shed about 0.5% after a choppy US session.

Sentiment took a knock from a slide in retailer Walmart Inc. in extended trading on a disappointing profit outlook that could fan worries about corporate prospects as the US flirts with a recession amid tightening monetary settings.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. jumped on a plan to seek a primary listing in Hong Kong, paving the way for investors in China to directly buy its shares. The move generated a buzz in a gauge of Chinese tech firms, but the rally fizzled.

The 10-year Treasury yield was at 2.78%. Traders are positioning for a wave of debt sales and a widely expected 75 basis points Fed rate rise Wednesday.

A dollar gauge is near the lowest level since early July. Crude oil bounced up past $97 a barrel. Bitcoin tumbled to brink of $21,000.

Markets are bracing not just for the Fed and any signals from Chair Jerome Powell, but also corporate reports from the likes of Apple and Alphabet. Other risks include ongoing disruptions to European gas supplies from Russia as well as China’s Covid curbs and property woes.

For Katerina Simonetti, an adviser at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, the litany of risks exposes the vulnerability of the 6% rebound in global shares from June lows.

“This is most likely a bear market rally and there are significant risks still facing this market,” she said on Bloomberg Television. “We’re probably going to be seeing a lot of choppiness and potentially some further declines in the market before the year end.”

In contrast, Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, argues the S&P 500’s plunge last month to a 3,666.77 low likely marked the trough of the 2022 equity rout. He cites the resilience in corporate earnings and the still-healthy outlook for consumers and businesses even as the US economy slows.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

  • Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta earnings due this week

  • Bank of Japan releases minutes from its June meeting, Tuesday

  • US new home sales, Conf. Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

  • IMF’s world economic outlook update, Tuesday

  • EU energy ministers emergency meeting, Tuesday

  • Fed policy decision, briefing, Wednesday

  • Australia CPI, Wednesday

  • US GDP, Thursday

  • Euro-area CPI, Friday

  • US PCE deflator, personal income, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 10:59 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5% The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6%

  • Japan’s Topix Index was flat

  • South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.3%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index was steady

  • China’s Shanghai Composite index rose 0.2%

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.5%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

  • The euro was at $1.0240, up 0.2%

  • The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 136.34 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.7503 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 2.78%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield slid one basis point to 3.34%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was at $97.35 a barrel, up 0.7%

  • Gold was at $1,726.48 an ounce, up 0.4%

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Kate Moss Says She Felt "Scared" During Her 1992 Calvin Klein Photo Shoot With Mark Wahlberg

    "I think they played on my vulnerability."View Entire Post ›

  • Stock Futures Fall as Walmart Cuts Profit Outlook, Citing Food and Fuel Inflation

    U.S. stock futures were down Monday evening as Walmart lowered its profit guidance for the second quarter and full year, saying that food and energy inflation are restricting customers’ ability to spend elsewhere.

  • Tether, Bitfinex, Hypercore Launch Encrypted Communications Protocol Holepunch

    Video-calling app Keet, the first app built on Holepunch, will integrate built-in payments powered by Bitcoin's Lightning Network.

  • Singtel to offload U.S. digital marketing unit for $239 million

    Singtel last year started a strategic review of U.S.-based Amobee after the unit booked an impairment charge of S$589 million ($424.90 million). The unit, which Singtel bought in 2012 for $321 million, also reported negative core earnings in the second half due to weaker advertising revenue. "We are actively reshaping our portfolio to ensure optimal allocation of resources towards new growth drivers, as well as improve shareholder value," Singtel Chief Executive Yuen Kuan Moon said in a statement.

  • 47 Marvel Behind-The-Scenes Facts About All Of The Upcoming Movies And Shows Straight From Comic-Con 2022

    At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Kathryn Hahn's WandaVision spinoff got a new title, and Charlie Cox is returning as Daredevil in several projects.View Entire Post ›

  • DraftKings (DKNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    DraftKings (DKNG) closed the most recent trading day at $13.39, moving -1.03% from the previous trading session.

  • Why Gold Isn't Protecting Investors Against Inflation (Or Is It?)

    This has shocked a fair few, as gold is believed to be the perfect inflation hedge. Institute for Supply Management and Purchasing Managers Index new order indexes are all collapsing, as the global economy runs out of the central bank stimulus pump over the last two years, and the Fed is on a mission to raise rates. Silver is not only an inflation hedge, but it is also exposed to industrial demand, which we know is falling and so silver tends to get hit by a much larger amount than gold does.

  • U.S. retailers tumble after Walmart cuts profit forecast

    Sounding an alarm that inflation is hurting its shoppers and forcing them to change what they spend on, Walmart cut its forecast for full-year profit, saying it expects its adjusted earnings per share to drop as much as 13%. Inflation is leading customers to spend more on food and less on higher-margin merchandise, Walmart said in a filing. Walmart's stock tumbled over 9% in extended trade, and other big retailers also sold off.

  • Former Goldman banker, ex-FBI trainee charged with insider trading

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A former Goldman Sachs banker, a former FBI agent trainee, and a technology executive were among those charged on Monday with insider trading in separate schemes that together generated millions of dollars in profits, U.S. prosecutors said. "Each of the defendants charged today corrupted the integrity of the markets," Damian Williams, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan and one of Wall Street's main cops, told reporters. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed related civil charges over the trading schemes.

  • How Millionaires Invest During a Bear Market: Learn What the Rich Do

    We are in a bear market. A bear market is defined as one in which a broad market index (such as the S&P 500) declines by 20% or more over at least a two-month period. CBS News reported in mid-June...

  • Chipotle to give away $200,000 in cryptocurrency

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung explains Chipotle's new 'buy the dip' game that is giving away $200,000 in cryptocurrency.

  • Oppenheimer Sees Gains of 60% (Or More) in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    Second quarter earnings season is well under way, and its forming a positive counterpoint to a series of gloomy data releases expected this week. So far, some 100 or more of the S&P-listed firms have reported, and approximately 72% have been surprising to the upside. This runs counter to forecasts for later in this week – market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to bump up interest rates by another 0.75% on Wednesday, and are expecting Thursday’s Bureau of Economic Analysis release to s

  • Energy analyst: ‘We are in the midst of a major global gas and power crisis’

    Francisco Blanch, Bank of America Head of Global Commodities and Derivatives Research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss global energy markets, the outlook for oil prices, and how the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war are affecting Europe's energy supply.

  • Packers work out 7 players, including 6 on offense

    The Packers reported workouts for seven players on Monday, including three wide receivers and QB Nate Stanley, a Menomonie, WI native.

  • The stock market rally in July could be tested soon

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down the reasons why stocks have rallied in July.

  • Alphabet Earnings Preview: Will Tech Giant Post a Report Like Snap's?

    After its 20-for-1 stock split, the Google parent's stock has not traded all that well. Here's how it's setting up ahead of the earnings report.

  • Stock market live updates: Stocks mixed, tech lags in lackluster trading session

    Stocks opened Monday's trading session higher as investors brace for a flood of earnings and economic data during the busiest week of the year.

  • 'It still looks a bit wobbly': HSBC strategist doubts recent market rally

    The stock market's nearly 10% rally since mid-June has some investors hoping the worst is over for this bear market. But one strategist at HSBC isn't convinced this move is signaling an all clear for investors.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 40%, Says Goldman Sachs

    Markets turned down in the first six months of this year, but they’ve trended up in July. Despite Friday’s pullback, the monthly gains are solid, almost 5% on the S&P 500 and 7.5% on the NASDAQ, marking a turnaround from the long drop we saw earlier. The question investors have is, is this turnaround real, or just a temporary gain in a larger bearish trend. That remains to be seen, but either way, even if the market reverts to its bearish trend, there will be opportunities for investors - findin

  • The Upper Middle Class Is Getting Squeezed

    FINANCE Mark Yu had a profitable pandemic. Like many Americans, he added to his savings and pulled in big gains from the stock-market rally. He purchased a house in his new hometown of McAllen, Texas, then a duplex and an eight-unit apartment complex in Cleveland.