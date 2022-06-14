Pre-Fed Jump in Yields, Dollar Set to Subdue Asia: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks may struggle for traction Wednesday after a climb in Treasury yields and the dollar ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that’s expected to deliver a hefty interest-rate hike to fight inflation.

Equity futures fell for Japan and Australia and were steady for Hong Kong following a jump in Chinese shares traded in the US.

US contracts fluctuated after the S&P 500 closed down for a fifth straight day -- its longest losing streak since January. The technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged up on an upbeat forecast from Oracle Corp.

Treasuries extended their worst rout in decades, with two-year yields hitting a level last seen in 2007 and the 10-year yield approaching 3.5%.

Traders anticipate a 75-basis-point hike from the Fed on Wednesday, the biggest since 1994. A closely watched part of the US yield curve inverted briefly, signaling concerns that restrictive policy will sap the economy.

The dollar rallied, the Japanese yen sank to a 24-year low and the pound was around the weakest since March 2020. Bitcoin was again on the back foot, dropping below $22,000. Oil held under $120 a barrel.

Fears of stagflation have driven stocks into a bear market and triggered a stunning selloff in bonds in recent days. Uncertainty is elevated heading into the Fed decision: hikes of 50 basis points, 75 basis points and even 100 basis points have all been chewed over by commentators.

“Inflation is front and center in the news and asset markets, and few are expressing concern about overdoing the pace of tightening,” Steve Englander, head of global G10 FX research at Standard Chartered Bank, wrote in a note.

In China, the economy is likely flirting with a contraction this quarter, and retail sales and industrial activity figures may underscore a downbeat outlook. The People’s Bank of China decision on its one-year medium-term lending facility rate is also due.

Elsewhere, US natural gas futures plummeted and European prices surged after the operator of a key Texas export terminal said it may take three months to partially restart the facility following a fire last week.

All eyes, though, are on US monetary policy, with market volatility “a testament to the uncertainty going into the FOMC meeting” according to Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Global Investors..

“The 75-basis-point possibility was a far-flung risk this time last week, so market participants are having to quickly revisit Fed, economy and market forecasts,” she said.

What to watch this week:

  • FOMC rate decision, Chair Jerome Powell briefing, US business inventories, empire manufacturing, retail sales, Wednesday.

  • ECB President Christine Lagarde due to speak, Wednesday.

  • Bank of England rate decision, Thursday.

  • US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday.

  • Bank of Japan policy decision, Friday.

  • Eurozone CPI, Friday.

  • US Conference Board leading index, industrial production, Friday

What are the next levels for the pound? UK is the theme of this week’s MLIV Pulse survey. Click here to participate anonymously.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 7:08 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%

  • Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.9%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 0.7%

  • Hang Seng Index futures were steady

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

  • The euro was little changed at $1.0418

  • The Japanese was at 135.52 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.7543 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 11 basis points to 3.47%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was at $119.04 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,808.55 an ounce

