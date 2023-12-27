How you can pre-game Girl Scout Cookie season, which starts Feb. 16, by ordering online

It's getting close to the most wonderful time of the year, and I'm not talking about Christmas. The countdown has begun to the all-too-short but very sweet Girl Scout Cookie season.

Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians has announced the kickoff of the 2024 Girl Scout Cookie season, with cookies available to pre-order (if you happen to know a Girl Scout) as of right now and with public cookie booths starting sales on Feb. 16.

Girl Scouts in the Southern Appalachian Council, made up of 46 counties from Southwest Virginia, East Tennessee, and Northwest Georgia, will be selling the sweet treats through March 17.

2024 Girl Scout Cookie timeline

The cookie sale consists of three phases:

Friends and family pre-sale : Starting now, customers can pre-order Girl Scout Cookies from a Girl Scout in their life.

Online public sale : Currently, customers can order Girl Scout Cookies online to be delivered to their doorstep by a local Girl Scout in late January or early February. Starting Feb. 9, customers can place an online order to have cookies shipped to their preferred mailing address. You can order cookies online using links from a Girl Scout or a troop participating in the online cookie program. The last day to place a cookie order online for in-person delivery by a local Girl Scout will be March 7; you can have cookies shipped through March 17. If you don’t know a Girl Scout, you can purchase cookies online starting Feb. 16 by visiting girlscoutcookies.org and clicking on the Find Cookies! search box.

In-person cookie booth sales: From Feb. 16 to March 17, local Girl Scouts will be selling cookies at booths outside grocery stores, retail storefronts, and other approved partner locations across the region.

What are the Girl Scout Cookie flavors that will be available?

Don't worry, your tried and true favorites remain on the Girl Scout Cookie menu including Trefoils, Tagalongs, Thin Mints and Samoas.

Adventurefuls, which are brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel and a hint of sea salt, debuted in 2022 and will return this year.

But 2023's Raspberry Rally, which was available online for shipment only, will not be back for 2024. Raspberry Rally, a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolatey coating, was a "sister" cookie to Thin Mints.

In October, the organization announced the wildly popular new variety won’t be sold this upcoming cookie-sales season.

“While Raspberry Rally was extremely popular last year, we are taking a pause this season to prioritize supplying our classic varieties,” the Girl Scouts of the USA said in a statement to CNN.

Why do the Girl Scouts sell cookies?

The annual Girl Scout Cookie program is one of the largest youth-led and the largest girl-led entrepreneurial programs in the world, according to Girl Scouts of the United States of America.

The Girl Scout Cookie program supports the organization's mission by providing hands-on experience in setting goals and making business decisions, and also provides an essential way for Girl Scouts to cover the cost of their Girl Scout experiences. Girl Scouts use cookie revenue to pay for membership dues, program supplies, and activities such as travel, camp and STEM exploration.

To stay up to date on how you can purchase Girl Scout Cookies throughout the sale, including information on how to order online or where you can find local Girl Scouts selling cookies at a booth, visit www.iwantcookies.org.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

