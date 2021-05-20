‘Pre-K is critical.’ NC Gov. Cooper, US Ed Secretary Cardona back universal preschool.

1 / 2

‘Pre-K is critical.’ NC Gov. Cooper, US Ed Secretary Cardona back universal preschool.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
T. Keung Hui
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper toured a childcare center in Cary on Thursday to promote a national plan to give two years of free preschool to all children.

President Joe Biden is proposing spending $200 billion on universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds as part of his American Families Plan that he’s pitched to Congress. Cardona and state leaders said Thursday that two years of preschool will help give children the skills they need to prepare them for school and life.

“When I think of the American Families Plan and the potential it has, I think of places like this,” Cardona said after touring Bright Beginnings Child Development Center. “Imagine if kids across the country had the opportunities that children have here.”

The American Families Plan in all would spend $1.8 trillion, which would be covered by higher tax rates on the weathiest and other IRS enforcement changes, the Associated Press reported.

NC not meeting Pre-K goal

The national plan comes as North Carolina still hasn’t reached its goal of providing free pre-K to 75% of the state’s at-risk 4-year-old children.

The state has seen increases in pre-kindergarten enrollment, reaching 31,000 children, roughly 50% of those eligible. But enrollment dropped by more than 9,100 children this school year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the state’s most prominent business leaders have urged the Republican-led General Assembly to maintain funding for the NC Pre-K program and, if possible, increase funding so that expansion can continue.

The business leaders also want to encourage high-quality childcare centers to participate in NC Pre-K, to increase how much money the state provides per child and to help lower-wealth communities increase participation.

Cooper’s budget proposal calls for more money to expand Pre-K enrollment, higher pay for childcare workers and increased reimbursement rates for providers.

“Pre-K is critical,” Cooper, a Democrat, said Thursday at a news conference with Cardona. “We want universal Pre-K in North Carolina. We know that education is cradle to career.”

The State Board of Education has proposed increased spending for the Smart Start program and the Pre-K program as part of its action plan in the Leandro school funding court case.

But state lawmakers have complained that they weren’t consulted in the plan. The judge presiding over the Leandro case has said he won’t order lawmakers to provide the funding.

Wake County has had more success than other North Carolina counties in getting low-to-middle-income 4-year-olds into Pre-K programs. As a result, the county is launching a new program to provide free preschool to low-income 3-year-olds.

Recommended Stories

  • Editorial: Still no accountability for Stoneman Douglas failures

    Call it one more insult from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office to the families of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas victims. A judge last week ruled that the agency must reinstate two officers who committed no crime on Feb. 14, 2018 but were guilty of dereliction of duty. The judge didn’t rule on the evidence. He didn’t need to because the sheriff’s office messed up. Again. Sheriff Gregory Tony ...

  • Steven Soderbergh's No Sudden Move locks and loads all-star cast in retro first look

    Director's new crime drama stars Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Brendan Fraser, and more. See the teaser and first look photos here.

  • Ready for a COVID booster shot? Pfizer CEO says one may be needed in 8-12 months

    The announcement offers a clearer update from a previous estimate that said boosters may be needed within six to 12 months.

  • Maricopa County officials call for end to election audit

    The mostly Republican board of supervisors&nbsp;in the largest county in Arizona are calling for an end to the highly unusual post-election audit of ballots there. Jim Nintzel, the executive editor for Tucson Weekly, joined CBSN's&nbsp;"Red and Blue" with more on the controversy in Maricopa County.

  • ‘People die in less than a week’: Covid wave catches Argentina off-guard

    Cases have risen from a daily total of about 5,000 in early March to a record 35,000 this week amid relaxed restrictions and a low vaccination rate A healthcare worker at a hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photograph: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/EPA It is 1am, and intensive care doctor Vanina Edul is trying vainly to remember the names of all the Covid patients who have died on her watch. The 47-year-old physician still remembers the first patient she saw die of Covid last year. “He was 60, and we were surprised because that was young for that long-ago time. We thought only old people died. How wrong we were,” she says. With both the Brazilian and UK variants circulating widely in Argentina, the patients she is now seeing at the Fernández public hospital in Buenos Aires are dying faster, and younger: one recent victim was just 42 when he died. Vanina Edul: ‘I just don’t know where we’re going to put them.’ Photograph: Vanina Edul “I am seeing people die in less than a week – young patients unresponsive to treatment. You administer oxygen, do all the mechanics – turn them face down, face up – but it doesn’t work. Then there are other patients whose oxygenation level is not so bad – but they die anyway,” Edul says. A devastating second wave of Covid cases has caught Argentina off-guard, with relaxed restrictions and a low vaccination rate. Cases have risen from a daily total of about 5,000 in early March to a record 35,000 this week, while deaths surged from 112 at the start of March to a record 744 on Tuesday. On Wednesday daily contagions set a new record, just under 40,000 cases, while deaths dropped to 494. The figures put the country third in daily cases after India and Brazil, and fourth in Covid deaths, after India, Brazil and the US. Relative to population, Argentina now has the highest number of Covid deaths per day in the world, with 16.46 Covid fatalities per million on Tuesday, far exceeding its giant neighbour Brazil, which saw 11.82 per million. Chart “With these latest numbers we can expect a total catastrophe within 10 days,” says Edul. “Thirty-five thousand new cases on Tuesday means 1,500 patients entering intensive care in 10 days – and I just don’t know where we’re going to put them.” ICUs are already stretched to breaking point across Argentina, with more than 90% of ICU beds occupied in the main provinces of Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Neuquén and the nation’s capital, according to a census last week by the Argentine Intensive Care Society (SATI). Covid patients are overflowing into pediatric or cardiology wards, and sometimes even hospital hallways. “Argentina is in a situation of sanitary collapse. Our hospitals are overflowing and the weak link in the chain is our intensive car units, which have insufficient technological and human resources, supplies or medicines,” said Arnaldo Dubin, head of intensive care at the Otamendi private hospital in Buenos Aires. “The marker of this collapse is the abrupt increase in mortality: some regions are reporting a mortality rate of 75% in intensive care,” he said. A healthcare worker and patient at an intensive care unit in Buenos Aires. Photograph: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/EPA Argentina’s Covid patients are overflowing into makeshift ICUs set up in pediatric or cardiology wards, and sometimes even in hospital hallways. Despite the horrifying figures, few Argentinians seem aware of the gravity of the pandemic, Edul said: many people are disregarding restrictions, attending clandestine parties or refusing to wear a face mask. “We are witnessing the failure of a foolish and stubborn society, a dehumanizing society in which our own interests are routinely privileged above those of our neighbours.” And the situation has been compounded by the politicization of the pandemic, with midterm legislative elections approaching this October and presidential hopefuls for the 2023 general elections already competing for nomination. Argentina’s centre-right political opposition coalition Together For Change has fought tooth-and-nail against the restrictions that the progressive Peronist administration of president Alberto Fernández has sought to impose, claiming the health measures are a restriction of personal freedoms. “I’m not taking away anyone’s freedom,” Alberto Fernández, the president, said on Tuesday. “I’m applying the resources that science recommends.” In recent weeks the opposition fought Fernández all the way to the supreme court to overturn a presidential edict closing schools as part of a package of restrictions to combat the second wave, arguing that contagion in the classroom is negligible. The court allowed schools in the city of Buenos Aires to continue holding classes. The Buenos Aires mayor, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, who hopes to win the coalition’s nomination for the presidency in 2023, fought particularly hard against the closure of schools, hoping not being outgunned by other presidential hopefuls within his coalition – such as former minister of security Patricia Bullrich – who are even more critical of the current Peronist administration. “There’s an attitude of: ‘People are going to die but I have the right to carry on with my life the way I used to,’” said Edul. “I understand people who need to go to work in the midst of this tremendous economic crisis, but the social discontent of a large part of the population is simply anger against restrictions on their daily lives. “Politicians are taking advantage of that, confusing people with misinformation.” Gravediggers in Buenos Aires wear protective equipment during an exercise for Covid burials. Photograph: Agustín Marcarian/Reuters Doctors such as Dubin and Edul wished the national government was pressing for even tighter controls. “The restrictions imposed by the national government are insufficient, and they are in any case not being fully respected,” said Dubin. The alarming escalation of the Argentina’s second wave is already taking a toll on the country’s frontline physicians. “Intensive care doctors in Argentina have entered a point of terminal fatigue,” says Dubin. Edul said: “Some of my colleagues have died of Covid, others are suffering from depression or have attempted suicide. Many who were working jobs in three different hospitals have quit one because of the stress.” That depletion is in turn contributing to the high mortality rate. “It doesn’t matter how many extra beds they put in wards – what we have is a collapse of the system because there are not enough doctors,” says Edul.Edul herself fell prey to the virus last June. “I felt a sore throat at work and decided to isolate myself when I got home,” she says. But Edul was greeted with hugs by her husband and three-year-old daughter before she could warn them. Both also contracted the virus, though they recovered. Vaccination is progressing slowly, with only 18% of Argentinians having received at least one dose so far, mostly the Russian Sputnik V and Chinese Sinopharm jabs, though AstraZeneca has promised to deliver 4m doses before the end of May. The outlook for Argentina seems grim. “If the restrictions are maintained and people are slowly vaccinated, there’s reason for hope,” said Edul. “But I wonder if the government will be able to sustain restrictions due to social and political resistance.”

  • Restaurant owner faces backlash over 'blame China' COVID-19 sign

    Restaurant operators Kimberly and Bob Yacone said the sign isn't racist or targeting Asian people.

  • An accused Capitol rioter asked for a separate trial after the 'QAnon Shaman' lawyer said insurrectionists have 'brain damage'

    An accused member of the Proud Boys argued the lawyer's offensive comments will "directly impact" his right to a fair trial.

  • Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    With me here, I have Scott Barbour, our President and CEO; and Scott Cottrill, our CFO. Actual results may differ materially from those forward-looking statements because of various factors, including those discussed in our press release and the risk factors identified in our Form 10-K filed with the SEC.

  • 7 Must-Visit Places Country Music Fans Should Flock to Now

    Live music is making a return, and if you love country, western or blue grass, you'll want to find your way to these destinations

  • France’s sidewalk cafes and restaurants reopen after 6-month shutdown

    The French government is lifting restrictions incrementally to stave off a resurgence of COVID-19 and to give citizens back some of their signature "joie de vivre."

  • Macron drinks coffee at cafe terrace

    "We are not out (of the health crisis) yet. These are gradual stages of reopening as we have detailed them with the Prime Minister (Jean Castex) and which are the result of consultations," Macron told reporters.The global pandemic has forced the closure of hospitality venues around the world, but in France, the nation that invented haute cuisine, the shutdown was felt especially keenly.

  • Ugg boots maker Deckers stock rallies as fiscal Q4 profit, sales rise

    Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp. rose more than 7% in the extended session Thursday after the maker of Ugg boots, Teva sandals and other footwear and apparel reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings well above Wall Street expectations. Deckers said it earned $33.5 million, or $1.18 a share, in the quarter, compared with 57 cents a share in the year-ago period. Sales rose 50% to $561.2 million, from $374.9 million a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected earnings of 82 cents a share on sales of $447 million. There was "broad-based" demand for Ugg-brand products and growth for its Hoka brand of running shoes, Deckers Chief Executive Dave Powers said in a statement. The company guided for full-year 2022 sales between $2.95 billion and $3 billion, and EPS between $14.05 and $14.65. The stock ended the regular trading day down 3.7%.

  • ‘If it killed me, it killed me.’ Survivor recounts brutal bear attack in Alaska wild

    “I saw him and he saw me at the same time, and it’s scary.”

  • Republicans vie for Trump's blessing in Ohio Senate primary

    Footage of a waving Trump was dropped without context into a TV ad for another. The U.S. Senate primary in Ohio is still a year away, but Republican contenders already are working furiously to cast themselves as Trump's favorite in the open race. Alex Triantafilou, chairman of the Republican Party in Hamilton County, said it makes sense, with Trump's demonstrated Ohio popularity and conservative record.

  • U.S. FERC pulls licenses for three Michigan dams after flood

    Heavy rain in May 2020 caused high inflows in the Tittabawassee, resulting in the breaching and failure of the Edenville Dam, the license for which FERC had already revoked in 2018 for Boyce's failure to comply with safety directives and other license requirements. Those floodwaters caused the Sanford Dam downstream to overflow and submerged parts of the central Michigan town of Midland, displaced thousands of residents and spread into a Dow Chemical Co plant in the riverfront city.

  • David Zurawik: Progressive groups try to hit Fox News in the pocketbook during upfront sales presentations

    A coalition of more than 40 progressive groups, including Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation and Our Maryland, have joined together in an attempt to persuade advertising agencies not to buy ads for their clients on Fox News during the annual upfront sales presentations being held this week. The upfront event, a spring ritual in which TV networks and cable channels showcase ...

  • Colorado bus driver who slapped 10-year-old girl for refusing to wear a face mask is fired

    Bus driver sacked after caught on camera slapping little girl who removed mask

  • Mike Pence’s brother opposes Capitol riot probe despite mob threats to ‘hang’ former vice president

    ‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice,’ Indiana representative says

  • Two former Colorado police officers charged for arresting 73-year-old woman with dementia over $14 Walmart ‘theft’

    Two former Colorado police officers have been charged for arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia last year for leaving a Walmart store without paying for an item. Former Loveland police department officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali arrested and booked Karen Garner as she exited a local Walmart after failing to pay for about $14 worth of merchandise. The body camera footage of Mr Hopp shows him catching up to Ms Garner as she walked through a field after leaving the store.

  • Trump tells Republicans to block further probe into Capitol riot calling it a ‘Democrat trap’

    ‘Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left’