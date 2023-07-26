Pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 on Amazon and get a free $50 gift card

Samsung didn't only have new phones to show off at its Unpacked event . The company took the opportunity to reveal the Galaxy Watch 6 too. The latest wearable starts at $300 , but Amazon is sweetening the deal. If you lock in a pre-order there, you'll get a $50 Amazon gift card. Note that the offer only applies to the Bluetooth models, and not the LTE or Watch 6 Classic variants. You'll get a free fabric watch band as well. The Watch 6 will be available starting on August 11th.

The Bluetooth model does not, unfortunately, feature the return of the rotating bezel (you'll need to plump for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for that), but there are still some other interesting updates. During our hands-on time with it , we found that a new one-click mechanism makes it much easier to swap between certain bands.

The standard Watch 6 is available in sizes of 40mm and 44mm. The screen is much sharper and brighter this time around. It has a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits, so you shouldn't have much trouble seeing the display on a sunny day. Samsung has also upgraded the processor and added a larger battery. The company claims you'll get up to eight hours of use after eight minutes of fast charging.

The sleep-tracking and coaching features have seemingly been upgraded, while there's a new Personalized Heart Rate Zone feature that aims to help you attain the fitness results you're looking for. Meanwhile, Samsung Wallet has replaced Samsung Pay to make the device compatible with digital IDs, boarding passes and event tickets.

