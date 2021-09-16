How to pre-order the new Sonos Beam with Dolby Atmos

You can pre-order the new Sonos Beam for $449

Sonos has unveiled a new version of its lauded Sonos Beam soundbar, a top perfomer and one of the most popular devices in the Sonos speaker ecosystem. The new Beam has some impressive tricks up its sleeve, including Dolby Atmos support. It's available for pre-order now for $449 and shipping globally on October 5th.

Pre-order the Sonos Beam for $449 from Sonos now

We (and almost everyone else) adored the original Beam when it launched back in 2018, and have more recently compared it favorably to the company's top-tier Sonos Arc.

The Beam's minimalist design, smartly crafted feature set, and robust sound make it a winning addition to your living room, while Sonos' impressive software and add-on speakers make this not just a soundbar, but an integral piece of a whole-home audio solution.

The new Beam aims to maintain this beloved package, while making some very key improvements. At the top of the list is the addition of support for Dolby Atmos surround sound with upfiring speakers for powerful immersion, (and HDMI eARC) for seamless, future-proof connection. Using phased speaker arrays and software tuning, the 2nd gen. Beam is designed to emulate the cinematic experience, placing sound to the left, right, and even above you in your living room.

Dolby Atmos is a key feature of the new Sonos Beam

This upgrade could be a huge win for Sonos, not just for the sake of more immersive performance, but also because getting Dolby Atmos under $500 is still somewhat rare. Like the Arc and other Sonos products, you can also add on extras like surround speakers and a subwoofer to build a full surround setup at your own pace.

Despite those more advanced abilities and components, the new Beam keeps the same minimalist footprint and compact design as the original. Sonos has swapped in a new speaker grill, however, using a rigid polycarbonate with "precise perforation" to allow for optimal acoustic expression and matching the look of the higher-end Sonos Arc.

We won't know how it all comes out until we get our ears on a review unit in the near future, but if you just can't wait to pre-order, we don't blame you. You can pre-order the new Sonos Beam—in Black or White finish—from Sonos today for $449, and it'll ship October 5th.

