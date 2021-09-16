How to pre-order the new Sonos Beam with Dolby Atmos

Lee Neikirk, Reviewed
·2 min read
You can pre-order the new Sonos Beam for $449
You can pre-order the new Sonos Beam for $449

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Sonos has unveiled a new version of its lauded Sonos Beam soundbar, a top perfomer and one of the most popular devices in the Sonos speaker ecosystem. The new Beam has some impressive tricks up its sleeve, including Dolby Atmos support. It's available for pre-order now for $449 and shipping globally on October 5th.

Pre-order the Sonos Beam for $449 from Sonos now

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

We (and almost everyone else) adored the original Beam when it launched back in 2018, and have more recently compared it favorably to the company's top-tier Sonos Arc.

The Beam's minimalist design, smartly crafted feature set, and robust sound make it a winning addition to your living room, while Sonos' impressive software and add-on speakers make this not just a soundbar, but an integral piece of a whole-home audio solution.

The new Beam aims to maintain this beloved package, while making some very key improvements. At the top of the list is the addition of support for Dolby Atmos surround sound with upfiring speakers for powerful immersion, (and HDMI eARC) for seamless, future-proof connection. Using phased speaker arrays and software tuning, the 2nd gen. Beam is designed to emulate the cinematic experience, placing sound to the left, right, and even above you in your living room.

Dolby Atmos is a key feature of the new Sonos Beam
Dolby Atmos is a key feature of the new Sonos Beam

This upgrade could be a huge win for Sonos, not just for the sake of more immersive performance, but also because getting Dolby Atmos under $500 is still somewhat rare. Like the Arc and other Sonos products, you can also add on extras like surround speakers and a subwoofer to build a full surround setup at your own pace.

Despite those more advanced abilities and components, the new Beam keeps the same minimalist footprint and compact design as the original. Sonos has swapped in a new speaker grill, however, using a rigid polycarbonate with "precise perforation" to allow for optimal acoustic expression and matching the look of the higher-end Sonos Arc.

We won't know how it all comes out until we get our ears on a review unit in the near future, but if you just can't wait to pre-order, we don't blame you. You can pre-order the new Sonos Beam—in Black or White finish—from Sonos today for $449, and it'll ship October 5th.

Pre-order the Sonos Beam (2nd gen.) from Sonos for $449 now

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: How to pre-order the new Sonos Beam with Dolby Atmos

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nintendo Switch finally gets a feature it should have had at launch

    Nintendo operates very differently than any of its competitors. This is one of the many reasons that Nintendo is so beloved by so many gamers. At the same time, it is also why Nintendo drives us crazy so frequently. For example, Nintendo decided not to include Bluetooth audio on the Switch at launch. In fact, … The post Nintendo Switch finally gets a feature it should have had at launch appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple’s new iPhone privacy feature helps you stop email spam – here’s how to use it

    With iOS 15, Apple introduced a new privacy-oriented feature called Hide My Email. And while the feature is ostensibly similar to Sign In with Apple, there are some key differences. We’ll get into the mechanics shortly, but as a quick overview, Hide My Email basically prevents third parties from being able to access your real … The post Apple’s new iPhone privacy feature helps you stop email spam – here’s how to use it appeared first on BGR.

  • iPhone 13 deals: Here are best trade-in offers from AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile

    How much does the iPhone 13 cost? Wireless carrier trade-in deals can make it as cheap as free with AT&T installment plans or under $100 at Verizon.

  • Amazon Loss of Executive to Microsoft Sets Up Potential Clash

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said it has hired a former Amazon.com Inc. cloud executive to run its cybersecurity operations, potentially setting in motion a legal battle between the two tech giants.Charlie Bell, who long reported to former Amazon Web Services chief Andy Jassy and oversaw the engineering teams working on AWS’s main software services, will become an executive vice president reporting to Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella. “Cybersecurity is one of the most challengin

  • The 6 most exciting new iPhone features coming in iOS 15

    A few days before the iPhone 13 arrives in stores on September 24th, Apple will officially release iOS 15 with a ton of new features. iOS 15 will arrive on September 20th and will be available as a free update for both iPhone users. Originally introduced at WWDC earlier this year, iOS 15 is chock-full … The post The 6 most exciting new iPhone features coming in iOS 15 appeared first on BGR.

  • Why Investing in Better-Built Blockchains Could Pay Off

    Ethereum may be the industry standard for blockchain applications, but users are also flocking to a growing number of faster, more efficient alternatives.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday — starting at just $11

    Save big on fan-favorite products like bestselling leggings and mega-popular headphones.

  • PS5 restock update: Hidden Amazon PlayStation 5 listings are in stock

    Sony’s PlayStation 5 was first released on November 12, 2020. That’s 10 months ago, which seems like a lifetime. So much has happened since then, but the PS5 is definitely the more sought-after of the two next-gen consoles. People still rave about how much they love their PlayStation 5 consoles, and that won’t change anytime … The post PS5 restock update: Hidden Amazon PlayStation 5 listings are in stock appeared first on BGR.

  • T-Mobile will start offering in-store phone repairs on November 1st

    T-Mobile stores will finally repair your phone in-shop starting on November 1st.

  • 5 Big Takeaways From Apple’s iPhone 13 Event, Including 1 Thing iPhone Users Should Do Right Now

    The slight updates add up if you’ve been waiting to upgrade, especially with the company's smallest devices

  • LG’s New 325-Inch 8K TV Takes Up the Whole Wall and Costs $1.7 Million

    The brand's new DVLED TVs feature anywhere from 2 million to 33 million LED diodes each.

  • Sony’s major PS5 update unlocks SSD slot for increased game storage

    Sony’s PlayStation 5 was a formidable next-generation console at launch, but there was one glaring omission. Unlike on the Xbox Series X, it wasn’t initially possible to upgrade the PS5’s storage with an M.2 solid-state drive. A slot for the drive is built into every console, but Sony explained that in order to use it, … The post Sony’s major PS5 update unlocks SSD slot for increased game storage appeared first on BGR.

  • New Alexa smart home device turns any curtains into smart curtains for $99

    There are thousands of great smart home devices out there these days. Tens of thousands, even. But how many of them will actually wow you? The answer will obviously vary depending on who you ask, but the list is typically pretty short. Today, however, we’re going to introduce you to some of the coolest Alexa … The post New Alexa smart home device turns any curtains into smart curtains for $99 appeared first on BGR.

  • Getting the iPhone 13? It’s missing this crucial accessory [Video]

    Getting the new iPhone 13? You’ll need to buy a charger with that! In this video, we tell you everything you need to know about smartphone fast chargers. We show you some great power adapters that will give your phone a solid charge at a decent price, and provide the best argument for each. Why? …

  • Here’s how the iPhone 13’s battery life compares to iPhone 12

    Apple announced the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max on Tuesday. The lineup brings a number of notable changes to Apple’s flagship device, including smaller notches, brighter screens, and better cameras. But the most useful change might also be the least flashy. Each and every iPhone 13 model … The post Here’s how the iPhone 13’s battery life compares to iPhone 12 appeared first on BGR.

  • Nintendo Switch gets Bluetooth audio at last

    You can finally use wireless headphones and earbuds with the Nintendo Switch.

  • Apple’s iPhone 13 Doesn’t Appear to Be Satellite Compatible. Why Globalstar Stock Tumbled.

    Reports that the new iPhone had chips for connecting to satellites helped push shares of Globalstar higher. Now it's tumbling.

  • Microsoft issues patch for zero-day exploit that uses malicious Office files

    Microsoft has fixed the vulnerability being actively exploited by hackers using malicious Office files.

  • Founder Says Huawei ‘More United Than Ever’ After U.S. Blacklist

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. has gained strength through the years of U.S. sanctions and is ready to pay more for talent, aiming to lead the race in next-generation telecom technologies after 5G, founder and Chief Executive Officer Ren Zhengfei said.In an internal talk last month, Ren dismissed the notion that the U.S. blacklist has defeated the Chinese telecommunications giant. “There has been no chaos within the company,” the 76-year-old said, according to a transcript of the convers

  • GoPro debuts the HERO10 Black action camera

    GoPro today announced a new flagship action camera for its lineup, the HERO10 Black. The main update for the camera is a brand new processor inside, called the GP2, which enables big improvements to image quality and video captures, including recording at 5.3K revolution at up to 60 frames per second, 4K video capture bumped to a max of 120 FPS and 2.7K video at 240 FPS, which enables awesome slow-mo capabilities. The improved processing capabilities of the GP2 chip also mean that using the GoPro interface and software on the camera is generally much snappier, too.