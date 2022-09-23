Pre-preliminary hearing of man charged in murder of CDCR counselor postponed

Sep. 23—A man charged in the murder of a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor who was shot and killed had his pre-preliminary hearing postponed Thursday.

Robert Pernell Roberts, 29, is due back in court for his pre-preliminary hearing Monday in connection to the death of Benny Alcala, 43.

Roberts has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, attempted second-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. Alcala was shot and killed Aug. 24 while charging his electric car at the Target parking lot on Stockdale Highway.