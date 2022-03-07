Use of pre-prosecution diversion program a point of contention

Mar. 7—A program intended to steer low-level offenders away from criminal prosecution saw participation soar in 2021 but remains a point of friction between the District Attorney's Office and public defenders.

District Attorney Raúl Torrez says the pre-prosecution diversion program, or PPD, remains underutilized because defendants represented by public defenders don't accept enough diversion offers from his office.

Public defenders respond that they have accepted an increasing number of PPD offers since the 2nd Judicial District Attorney's Office removed barriers to participation, such as a requirement that drug offenders admit guilt.

The PPD program is intended to remove nonviolent low-level offenders from the criminal justice system and into services, such as mental health and drug treatment, housing and other programs.

The program, operated by the DA's Office, is offered as an alternative to prosecution for people charged with drug possession, shoplifting and other low-level crimes.

"A recurring argument made by mostly members of the Public Defender's Office is that the emphasis should be on helping on the root causes of problems — on addiction, on mental health issues," Torrez said in a meeting with the Journal editorial board.

"I don't know how you can make that argument in good faith and accept 15% of diversion offers," he said.

Data released by Torrez's office shows that participation in pre-prosecution diversion increased sharply in 2021.

The number of PPD offers made by the DA's Office to public defenders more than tripled from 219 in 2020 to 698 in 2021 — a 219% increase.

In the same period, the number of PPD offers accepted by clients of public defenders in Bernalillo County increased more than threefold, from 35 in 2020 to 112 in 2021 — a 220% increase.

But the rate at which those represented by public defenders in Bernalillo County accepted PPD offers remained at 16% in both 2020 and 2021, the data shows.

Acceptance rates varied widely from month to month in 2021, from a low of 7% in August to 29% in November.

"PPD has been underutilized a long time," said Adolfo Méndez, chief of policy and planning in the 2nd Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The increased participation in 2021 "is a function of us just making more and more and more offers," Méndez said. "We'll continue to do so because we're not seeing the acceptance rate go up."

Bennett Baur, chief public defender for the Law Offices of the Public Defender, said the trend toward more offers and acceptances shows the broad support PPD has among both prosecutors and public defenders.

"The prosecutors and the public defenders on the ground are cooperating to make this program work for as many of our clients as possible," Baur said. "But I think the district attorney's rhetoric over this undermines that very real progress that's been made."

Public defender clients often have good reasons for rejecting diversion offers, Baur said.

"There would certainly be cases where we would think that, for instance, the evidence isn't strong enough, or that there was an unconstitutional search," Baur said. Many cases are dismissed before charges are filed, he said.

In some cases, investigators "didn't talk to certain witnesses who can show that the person actually wasn't guilty," Baur said.

Julpa Davé, managing attorney of the felony division of the Law Offices of the Public Defenders, said defense attorneys and their clients have many factors to consider before deciding whether to accept a PPD offer.

"Maybe it's better to actually try to fight the case because there are constitutional issues," she said.

Public defenders often represent homeless people, making it difficult to discuss options with clients in time to meet deadlines for accepting PPD offers, Davé said. Prosecutors and public defenders agree that key barriers to participation in the diversion program have been removed.

The DA's Office eliminated a requirement that people charged with drug possession admit guilt before they are eligible for a diversion offer.

But accounts differ about when the change took effect.

The DA's Office said it dropped the admission of guilt requirement two years ago. Public defenders say it only took effect in July.

The DA's Office also has eliminated some fees, such as drug testing costs, once required for participation in a diversion program.

Méndez said prosecutors are disappointed that the removal of barriers hasn't resulted in a higher acceptance rate.

"We would love to see the acceptance rate go up given all of the steps we've taken to try to address the barriers that have been articulated to us about why people aren't accepting," Méndez said.

Public defenders responded that eliminating the admission-of-guilt requirement has increased PPD acceptances.

Defendants represented by public defenders accepted 29% of PPD offers in November and 23% in December, according to data provided by the DA's Office.

Public defenders also note that the admission-of-guilt requirement remains in effect for low-level offenders other than those charged with drug possession.

Davé said that if a defendant is kicked out of the PPD program for any reason, the DA can use the defendant's admission of guilt to help secure a conviction.

Torrez also said that defendants represented by private attorneys are significantly more likely to accept PPD offers than those represented by public defenders.

In 2021, defendants represented by private attorneys accepted 63% of PPD offers, compared to the public defenders acceptance rate of 16%.

But the number of PPD offers accepted by defendants represented by private attorneys declined from 40 in 2020 to 34 in 2021 — a 15% decline.

Public defenders respond that the comparison is misleading because private attorneys represent only a small fraction of people accused of criminal offenses.

In 2021, prosecutors made 698 PPD offers to public defenders compared with just 52 offers made to private attorneys, according to DA's Office data.