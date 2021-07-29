At pre-sentencing hearing for HK national security case, judges hear defendant made 'stupid' mistake

A prison van carrying Tong Ying-kit, the first person charged under the new national security law, arrives at High Court for a hearing, in Hong Kong
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The defence lawyer for the first person charged under Hong Kong's national security law argued on Thursday at a final mitigation session before sentencing that his client was a "decent young man" who did something very stupid.

Tong Ying-kit, 24, could be sentenced on Friday to several years to life imprisonment after being found guilty by a panel of three judges in the High Court for "terrorist activities" and "inciting secession" in a watershed ruling with long-term implications for the city's judicial landscape.

Former waiter Tong, who lives with his father and younger sister in a public housing estate, was accused of driving his motorcycle into three riot police last year while carrying a flag with the protest slogan "Liberate Hong Kong. Revolution of our times."

Judges Esther Toh, Anthea Pang and Wilson Chan - picked by city leader Carrie Lam to hear national security cases - ruled on Tuesday that this slogan was "capable of inciting others to commit secession".

Clive Grossman, who was representing Tong, submitted that any incitement was only of a "minor nature" and none of the police officers were seriously injured, warranting a more lenient sentence.

He added that although Tong had ridden his motorbike recklessly that day, he was not engaging in a "deliberate attack to try to kill or injure the policemen" that his motorbike hit.

"He's learnt a big lesson in prison… his life has been so badly affected. He's essentially a decent young man who did something very stupid."

Grossman added that Tong had been supporting his father and sister financially, and that his grandmother, who has cancer, hoped to give him "one last hug".

The prosecution lawyer, Ivan Cheung, submitted to the court a mainland Chinese legal textbook carrying commentaries on Chinese criminal law as a reference for the judges when considering a minimum sentence.

But justice Esther Toh told the court that such material is "not in any way binding" given established sentencing principles under Hong Kong's Common Law and the national security law.

Cheung told reporters outside the court that the prosecution had "not consulted with any Chinese officials" in making their submission on proposed sentences for Tong.

Cheung declined to name the textbook but said it was similar to the mainland Chinese version of Hong Kong's main reference book for criminal law, "Archbold Hong Kong".

(Reporting by James Pomfret and Aiden Waters; Writing by Marius Zaharia. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Officials in Tokyo alarmed as cases hit record highs

    Japanese officials sounded the alarm Thursday after Tokyo reported record-breaking coronavirus cases for two straight days with the Olympics well underway. “We have never experienced the expansion of the infections of this magnitude,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters. Tokyo reported 3,177 new cases on Wednesday, up from 2,848 on Tuesday, setting an all-time high and exceeding 3,000 for the first time.

  • Stonehorn Global Partners: Korea Is Largest Overweight

    Jul.29 -- Stonehorn Global Partners Co-Founder & CEO Sam Le Cornu, says Korea is his largest overweight, and he likes companies like Hugel and SK Hynix. He was speaking with Yvonne Man and David Ingles on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Meituan Sheds $60 Billion After China Crackdown Fears Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- Meituan has shed more than $60 billion of its market value over two frenetic trading sessions, after Beijing unveiled sweeping reforms against private-sector companies that darkened the outlook for the world’s No 2 economy.China’s top food delivery company slid a record 18% Tuesday in Hong Kong, on top of a 14% plummet the previous day. Spreads on Meituan’s dollar bond due 2030 rose 16 basis points to 232 basis points, set for the widest on record, Bloomberg-compiled data showed.T

  • Biden to launch vaccine push for millions of federal workers

    Hoping to set a model for employers nationwide, President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that millions of federal workers must show proof they’ve received a coronavirus vaccine or submit to regular testing and stringent social distancing, masking and travel restrictions. An individual familiar with the president's plans, who spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm details that had yet to be announced publicly, emphasized that the new guidance is not a vaccine mandate for federal employees and that those who decide not to get vaccinated aren’t at risk of being fired. The new policy amounts to a recognition by the Biden administration that the government — the nation’s biggest employer — must do more to boost sluggish vaccination rates, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rebound, driven largely by the spread of the more infectious delta variant.

  • Outrage Grows After Deputies Beat Native American Man, Kill His Dog

    via YouTube/Inyo County Sheriff’s OfficeLast Saturday around 2 a.m., a pair of deputies in a tiny California city responded to a report of domestic violence at an apartment complex.But instead of finding the 911 caller or their alleged suspect, the cops tased, pepper-sprayed and beat a Native American man and shot and killed his dog.The disturbing encounter, captured in bystander video and body cam footage released by the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, has sparked outrage and divided residents in

  • Ohio woman attacks elderly Asian store owners after her card was declined

    A woman is wanted in Cleveland after going on a rampage at a local beauty store and attacking its elderly Asian owners over a failed purchase. Police said the woman was trying to buy something using a prepaid debit card, which was declined at the counter. In response, the store owners explained that they could not give her the items because her account didn't have any money.

  • Deputy, wife nailed windows shut and denied children food, North Carolina cops say

    The children were as young as 2.

  • Ex-Missouri police chief pleads guilty to beating man who allegedly tried to drown baby

    A defense attorney for the former chief says the guilty plea marks the next step in being able to “move forward with his life.”

  • Suspect Arrested in ‘Forever Purge’ Shooting at California Movie Theater

    Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting at a movie theater in Corona, California, during a screening of the film “The Forever Purge” that left one dead and another injured, Corona police said in a statement. Detectives arrested Joseph Jimenez, 20, on Tuesday night after serving a search warrant. Officers responded to a call at 11:45 p.m. on Monday at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater and located a male and female both suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival. A 19-year-old

  • Cop facing felony charges after video of violent arrest released

    Officer John Haubert is seen in the video hitting Kyle Vinson with his gun at least seven times. Aurora's chief of police called the arrest, "a despicable act."

  • Family of botched robbery victim says she 'won't make it', decides to donate her organs

    An Asian mother who wound up in a coma after falling victim to an attempted robbery in New York City “won’t make it” out of her situation, according to her family. The latest: Than Htwe, 58, an immigrant from Myanmar, has remained in critical condition since the incident on July 17, which left her with a severe brain injury. This week her family closed their fundraiser and announced that she “won’t make it out of this.”

  • QAnon-Loving Ex-Marine Accused in Capitol Riot Fled to Mexico as Feds Closed In

    U.S. District Court for the District of ColumbiaA QAnon-loving ex-Marine was still on parole for several crimes when he allegedly assaulted at least two police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot—and fled his California sober living home for Mexico as the FBI hunted him down.That’s according to an FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, which reveals new details about alleged insurrectionist James Burton McGrew, a Mississippi veteran and conspiracy theorist who was identifi

  • Milwaukee man who killed 5 family members gets 205 years

    A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 205 years in prison for fatally shooting five members of his family and he offered no explanation for his actions, saying that he must have a lot of hate. Before receiving his sentence Tuesday, Christopher Stokes told the judge in Milwaukee County Circuit Court that he wasn't asking for leniency and that he deserved to be locked up. Killed were Teresa Thomas, 41, and her two children, 16-year-old Tiera Agee and 14-year-old Demetrius Thomas.

  • Body of missing woman discovered wrapped in plastic in basement, Oklahoma cops say

    Officers reportedly saw liquid leaking from a box below the home and insects escaping when they opened it.

  • Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Hits Lindsey Graham With A Brutal Fact-Check

    The South Carolina senator's latest claim on Fox News doesn't add up.

  • Report: Larry Nassar has spent $10,000 on himself in prison, but paid victims only $300

    Former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar spent more than $10,000 on himself while in prison for criminal sexual conduct, paying $300 in restitution towards his victims, per a Wednesday court filing obtained by the Washington Post. Driving the news: Since being imprisoned in 2018, Nassar received deposits totaling $12,825 into his prison bank account — including two pandemic stimulus checks totaling $2,000. He has paid about $100 per year in court-ordered penalties to his victims, the Post reporte

  • Horror Movie Screening Ends With TikTok Star Badly Wounded, Teen Girl Dead

    Instagram/GoFundMeA teen social media influencer was on life support Wednesday, and his friend was dead, after suffering gunshot wounds during the screening of a horror film at a theater in a mall southeast of Los Angeles earlier this week.The Corona Police Department said that 19-year-old Anthony Barajas had attended a Monday night showing of The Forever Purge, with Rylee Goodrich, 18. Hours later, the bloodied pair were discovered by theater workers, who hadn’t heard any gunshots.According to

  • Home Depot uses Bluetooth to prevent stolen items from working and combat organized retail crime

    Home Depot Inc. is using Bluetooth to deter organized retail crime, such as coordinated groups that steal from the retailer and take the goods to pawnshops or resell them on online marketplaces. Home Depot (HD) is piloting the use of the technology on power tools at select stores across select states. A stolen item equipped with this Bluetooth technology won’t operate.

  • Texan said she killed homeless woman in self defense – but she’s charged with murder

    The 34-year-old was walking her dog when she shot the homeless woman, officials said.

  • Man gets life for killing woman who mistook his car for Uber

    A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the 2019 abduction and murder of a 21-year-old college student who mistook his car for her Uber ride. The jury took a little more than an hour to find Nathaniel Rowland guilty of killing Samantha Josephson, a University of South Carolina student who disappeared from Columbia’s Five Points entertainment district in March 2019. The student from Robbinsville, New Jersey, got into Rowland’s car thinking it was an Uber ride that would take her back to her apartment, prosecutors said.