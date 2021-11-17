A pre-trial hearing is set for Jasiel Correia associate Gen Andrade. Here's what to expect

Jo C. Goode, The Herald News
BOSTON — As Gen Andrade prepares for her trial on charges of government corruption to begin in less than three weeks, the former city chief of staff under convicted mayor Jasiel Correia II has a pre-trial hearing on Nov. 22 before Judge Douglas Woodlock.

According to the court docket reports, the 11 a.m. hearing will take place via remote access. The public and members of the media and public can register to view the proceedings online at https://forms.mad.uscourts.gov/courtlist.html.

Andrade is facing serious extortion and bribery charges for her alleged role in Correia’s scheme to extort one of four marijuana vendors seeking community host agreements.

Setting the table: Federal judge lays out procedures leading up to Gen Andrade trial, including a backup date

Andrade had reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to the six federal charges against her in exchange for receiving no prison time; in June, Woodlock rejected that deal, saying the offenses deserved time in prison, and sent her case back to Square One.

Last month, prosecutors notified Woodlock they intended to drop two counts against Andrade, including one count of extortion conspiracy and one count of aiding and abetting extortion. Prosecutors reasoned they were charges related to those a jury found Correia not guilty of.

Charges dropped: Feds drop two extortion charges against former Jasiel Correia chief of staff Gen Andrade

Andrade managed Correia's political campaigns, and was made his chief of staff in November 2017. She served in that position for a little over a year, resigning in December 2018 to manage Correia's campaign after a citizens' petition was launched to recall him as mayor. At the time, Correia had been indicted on fraud charges related to the smartphone app company he founded, SnoOwl.

Andrade has been free on bail since her indictment and arrest in September 2019 on charges of extortion, extortion conspiracy, making false statements to federal prosecutors and bribery. It's alleged that Andrade paid Correia nearly $23,000 to retain her job.

Why is there a pre-trial hearing?

Somerset attorney Steven Sabra said a number of possible issues could be discussed in the Nov. 22 pre-trial hearing, including the number of witnesses each side intends to call to the stand, as well as evidence at trial excluded or allowed to be presented to the jury.

“There’s always the possibility that discussions will take place about potential plea deals,” said Sabra. “I think that would continue on right up to the time of trial.”

Sabra said Woodlock and both sides could discuss whether or not potential jurors would need to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a possibility Woodlock noted in a recent court filing.

Woodlock had also scheduled an alternate trial date of Feb. 7; Sabra said the judge will ask the attorneys if they are ready to go to trial in December.

Headed to prison: 'It’s going to be incredibly hard': Jasiel Correia facing only 8 more weeks of freedom

Where will Jasiel Correia be incarcerated?

Andrade’s trial is set to begin on Dec. 6, which is three days after Correia was ordered to surrender himself to serve a six-year sentence in federal prison.

The Bureau of Prisons won’t make public right now where Correia is scheduled to be incarcerated.

Randilee Giamusso from the BOP’s Office of Public Affairs in Washington, D.C., indicated in an email that due to “privacy, safety and security reasons, specific designation information is not releasable” until after a person arrives at a federal institution.

Giamusso did provide some insight into where the bureau decides to house prisoners.

“Some of the factors include the level of security and supervision the inmate requires, any medical or programming needs, separation and security measures to ensure the inmates protection, and other considerations including proximity to an individual's release residence,” Giamusso wrote.

After nearly a one-month trial in May, a jury convicted Correia, the city’s youngest elected mayor at 23, of 21 out of 24 federal charges. During sentencing in September, Woodlock also acquitted Correia of 10 of the convictions related to SnoOwl in light of Correia’s pending appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.

Prosecutors, likewise, are appealing Woodlock’s ruling to acquit Correia of those 10 convictions.

Tracing Jasiel Correia's fall: From entrepreneur and mayor, to convicted corruption kingpin

No decision on request for a stay yet

While Correia’s case is now at the appeals court level, there is at least one outstanding decision before Woodlock: to rule on the former mayor’s request to stay out of prison pending his appeal.

Correia’s attorneys for his appeal, William Fick and Daniel Marx, filed the request for a stay nearly five weeks ago on Oct. 12.

During sentencing, Woodlock had suggested that he would not be inclined to grant any motion to stay out of prison pending appeal, but as of Tuesday, Woodlock has not issued a final decision on the issue.

“It’s strange the judge hasn’t decided on a motion for a stay, because it's getting close,” said Sabra. “If it was that simple and that straightforward, then he would already have decided.”

What is happening with Correia's co-conspirators?

In addition to Andrade, federal prosecutors investigated and successfully prosecuted three co-defendants in Correia’s extortion case, which involved shaking down marijuana vendors for thousands of dollars to get the nod from the former mayor to do business in the city.

All three local men and Correia associates — businessmen Tony Costa and David Hebert and former head of Bristol County Training Consortium Hildegar Camara — pleaded guilty to multiple charges for their part of Correia’s scheme.

Costa was sentenced in June to three years probation, the first 15 months as home confinement, and 300 hours of community service, 100 hours each year. According to court documents, Costa paid off the ordered $117,550 forfeiture and fines in August.

Camara was sentenced in July to three years probation, the first 12 months as home confinement. He has a pending motion to be included in a restitution order, asking to be repaid $50,000 as a SnoOwl investor who lost his investment.

Hebert is expected to be a witness in the Andrade trial, and has a sentencing date in February.

Jo C. Goode may be reached at jgoode@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism and subscribe to The Herald News today!

