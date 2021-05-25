Preacher accused of recording men in bathroom

May 25—A preacher is facing criminal charges for recording men using the restroom at the church.

William Page, 59, of Morgantown, is charged with two counts of criminal invasion of privacy by the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office.

On April 28, members of the Church of God on River Road discovered a smart phone on a ledge above the urinal in the men's restroom at the church, according to a criminal complaint. The phone was given to the sheriff's office after the members looked at the contents and discovered it belonged to the preacher, Page.

There were videos of two men using the restroom and several short videos of Page setting up the phone, according to the complaint.

Page turned himself in on Friday and was arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court. He was released on a $15, 000 personal recognizance bond.

Criminal invasion of privacy is a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of up to a year in jail and /or a $5, 000 fine.

