Preakness Gourmet Deli Closes After 40 Years: Around Wayne

Preakness Gourmet Deli In Wayne Closing After 40 Years

The longstanding business shut its doors at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Wayne Woman Killed, Ejected From Car In Passaic Co. Crash: Police

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to North Haledon police.

Passaic County COVID-19 Vaccine Megasite Opens In Wayne

The site at the former Macy's will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Inebriated Passaic Co. Cop Spends Night In Stranger's Car: Police

The vehicle owner pressed charges, and the Passaic County Sheriff's Office is reviewing the off-duty incident.

Racial Discrimination Kept NJ Campus Cop From Promotion: Lawsuit

The cop also claims the university retaliated against him for trying to protect the jobs of fellow officers, according to the lawsuit.

Passaic County's COVID Booster Rates Fall Below NJ Average

Gov. Phil Murphy wasn't happy with the rate of New Jerseyans getting booster shots. In Passaic County, the percentage is even lower.

SUV Stolen Outside Wayne; Suspect Crashes Vehicle, Flees: Police

The key fob was left inside the Chevy Traverse, making it possible for the suspect to open the door and drive away, police said.

Indicted Cop Lied About Assaulting Victim In Passaic Co.: Feds

A Paterson police officer assaulted a victim, arrested them and then lied about them on police reports, authorities say.

