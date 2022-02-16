Prebble Ramswell criminal case: Will the suspended Destin city councilwoman take plea deal?

DESTIN — The criminal trial of suspended City Councilwoman Prebble Ramswell has been postponed as attorneys on both sides of the case discuss a possible plea deal.

"Defense counsel and the state are engaged in good faith negotiations regarding a potential resolution and require further time to complete negotiations," a jointly filed motion to continue states.

Ramswell faces charges of official misconduct, violating public records laws, battery on a law enforcement officer and obstructing service of a search warrant. The official misconduct and battery charges are felonies.

Destin City Councilwoman Prebble Ramswell's booking photo, taken Friday after she was arrested on charges of obstruction and battery on a law enforcement officer.

The arrest: Destin City Councilwoman Prebble Ramswell charged with battery on LEO and obstruction

Additional information: Report: Search of Destin councilwoman's home related to Pointe Mezzanine records violation

Her case was scheduled for trial on Feb. 28. The continuance, issued Feb. 9 by Okaloosa County Circuit Court Judge Mary Polson, sets a pre-trial conference date of April 11.

Ramswell was initially charged with battery and obstruction on Oct. 8 when she scuffled with sheriff's deputies and investigators from the State Attorney's Office who had entered her home to serve a search warrant. A request for body camera footage of the arrest has been denied.

"This case is currently open with the State Attorney’s Office and (the footage) is considered evidence in their active case," an email from the Sheriff's Office's records division said.

The arrest report states that when officers arrived at Ramswell's Country Club Drive home, her husband refused them entry and physically obstructed their efforts to get into the house. Anthony Ramswell was detained, placed in handcuffs and suffered a laceration to his forehead while struggling with investigators.

Governor suspends city council woman: Destin Councilwoman Prebble Ramswell is suspended from office four weeks after felony arrest

Prebble Ramswell was located in the backyard and was notified a search warrant was being served. The arrest reports said that against officer instructions she made her way to the foyer of the home, where her husband had been detained, and "became extremely agitated" when an officer tried to photograph the injury to her husband's head.

Story continues

Efforts to detain Prebble Ramswell and place her in handcuffs would ultimately involve all three law officers at the scene, the arrest report said. Ramswell, pinned against the stairs of the home, "used her right leg and foot to horse kick" one of the investigators, according to her arrest report.

On the same day she was arrested on charges resulting from the confrontation with the officers, Okaloosa County Circuit Court Judge William Stone signed an arrest warrant for Ramswell in the public records case that had led to authorization of the search of her home.

An arrest report turned over to the Clerk of Court when formal charges were filed Oct. 11 states that Joe Winkeler, who is involved in a Norriego Point project called Pointe Beach and Yacht Club, had come to the State Attorneys Office in June with evidence that Ramswell was communicating with a local activist named Gene Earley.

The development company overseeing construction of the Pointe Beach and Yacht Club, Pointe Mezzanine, had previously filed a lawsuit against Earley seeking damages for his "repeated and ongoing disparagement of Pointe Mezzanine LLC and Pointe Resort LLC."

Winkeler had uncovered evidence that Ramswell had failed to turn over as public records communications between herself and Earley that, as a City Council member, state law required her to provide, the State Attorney's Office alleged.

Ramswell and Earley were discussing "land development issues, municipal permitting approval and zoning of property ... which were either voted or actively pending a vote before the (Destin City) Council," the arrest documents said. "Her conversations involved specific, actionable intent ... and "were a matter of public business."

A search of Ramswell's phone, confiscated during the service of the search warrant, provided "verification regarding the alleged communication between Ramswell and Earley," the arrest documents said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Ramswell from office indefinitely about a month after the charges were filed against her.

The governor is given the authority to suspend an elected official "for malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, habitual drunkenness, incompetence, or permanent inability to perform official duties."

"Whenever any elected or appointed municipal official is arrested for a felony or for a misdemeanor related to the duties of office or is indicted or informed against for the commission of a federal felony or misdemeanor or state felony or misdemeanor, the governor has the power to suspend such municipal official from office," according to Florida Statutes.

It is unclear whether any plea bargain reached in the case would enable Ramswell to return to the City Council. Her attorney, Rustin Sanders, declined comment on that or other issues related to the criminal proceedings.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Destin City Councilwoman Prebble Ramswell gets criminal case postponed