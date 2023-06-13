Preble Co. man arrested for stolen property, weapons, drug possessions

A Preble County man was arrested after an investigation found him in possession of stolen property, weapons, and narcotics.

Preble County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a theft incident, which led them to the 11500 block of state Route 122 South, a spokesperson for the department said. Deputies executed a search warrant on Saturday, June 3 after receiving information that the stolen property was likely secured inside the residence.

During the search, deputies located a stolen SCAG riding mower, valued at approximately $9,000. The mower was reported stolen from the Beavercreek area.

Deputies also located several firearms at the property and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, along with drug-related instruments.

Donald R. Wilson, Jr., 43, was arrested for the items found at his residence.

Wilson was prohibited from possessing firearms due to an indictment in a separate criminal case.

He was formally charged at Eaton Municipal Court on one count of Having Weapons Under Disability, a 3rd Degree Felony; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a 5th Degree Felony; one count of Receiving Stolen property, a 4th Degree Felony; and one count of Possession of Drug Abuse Instrument, a 2nd Degree Misdemeanor.

Investigators continued their investigation into the case, opening the possibility for more charges to come.

Wilson remained in Preble County Jail.