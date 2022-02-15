Preble County deputies seize 8 ounces of methamphetamine, counterfeit bills

EATON, Ohio — Two Connersville, Indiana, men have been charged with first-degree felonies after deputies found 8 ounces of methamphetamine worth $7,000.

Christopher Russell, 39, and Steven Seckman, 35, have been formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court with first-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and first-degree misdemeanor petty theft. Both were scheduled to appear in court Monday, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson in a news release.

The men were arrested and lodged in the Preble County Jail after deputies responded about 6 a.m. Feb. 10 to a call regarding suspicious subjects in the Petro Truck Stop parking lot at U.S. 40 and Interstate 70, the release said.

The men were asleep in the vehicle and gave deputies permission to search the vehicle, according to the release. Deputies located the 8 ounces of methamphetamine, fentanyl, items stolen from the truck stop's convenience store, $386 cash and $2,800 in counterfeit bills.

The United States Secret Service is investigating the counterfeit money.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Preble County deputies seize 8 ounces of meth, counterfeit bills