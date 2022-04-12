Preble County man accused in sexual assault of 2 girls indicted on 21 charges

Apr. 11—A West Alexandria man accused of sexually assaulting two girls and threatening one at gunpoint was indicted on more than 20 charges.

Carl M. Bechtol Jr., 52, was indicted on eight counts of rape, eight counts of gross sexual imposition, four counts of sexual battery and one count of importuning, according to Preble County Common Pleas Court records.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled to go to trial May 23.

The charges stem from an Eaton Municipal Court case with multiple incidents reportedly taking place from March 27, 2017, to March, 28, 2018. The girls were 9 and 10 at the time.

One of the girls said Bechtol threatened her and pointed a gun at her prior to the assault, according to municipal court documents. The second girl said Bechtol threatened "bodily harm" if she reported him, court records read.

The suspect and the girls are known to each other.

Bond was previously set for Bechtol at $250,000. He is being held in the Preble County Jail.