Preble County man facing charges after confessing to possessing child porn

A Preble County man is facing charges after he confessed to possessing child pornography earlier this month, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

Jordan S. Augustine, 28, of Camden was arrested after the Preble County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding child pornography, Simpson said in a news release.

On August 18, detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 5800 block of Somers Gratis Road and recovered “several pieces of evidence” related to the investigation.

“Detectives interviewed the suspect, who confessed to possessing videos and images of child pornography as well as to sending the images to others,” Simpson said.

Augustine has been formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court with the following:

Two counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired person, 2nd Degree Felonies

Two counts of Illegal Use of a Minor or Impaired Person in Nudity Oriented Material or Performance, 2nd Degree Felonies

Two counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, 4th Degree Felonies

Illegal Use of Minor or Impaired Person in Nudity Oriented Material or Performance, a 5th Degree Felony

Augustine remains booked in the Preble County Jail on Wednesday.