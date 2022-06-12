Preble County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying theft suspect

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help identifying a theft suspect.

According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, the suspect stole a pool of a porch in the 10000 block of U.S RT 127 North valued at $900.00 shortly after it was delivered by the company.

The suspect has also stolen packages off porches in the area of Foos Road along with other victims in the Monroe Twp area, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Preble County Sheriff’s Office at 937-456-6262.















