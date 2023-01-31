Preble County woman accused of abandoning dog in cold weather

A woman in Preble County is facing charges following an animal cruelty investigation back in December, according to a Preble County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Kayla Rae Brown, 26 of Lewisburg, was arrested Monday at her residence.

Sheriff’s deputies received a call on December 27 that a beagle puppy was dumped at the intersection of Verona Road and Sonora Road in a small plastic crate on its top outside in 25 degree temperatures, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies took the 22 week old dog to a local veterinarian for emergency medical treatment.

The dog could barely move and found to be malnourished, very thin, suffered from decreased muscle loss and dehydrated, the sheriff’s office said.

Brown was charged in Eaton Municipal Court Tuesday with the following crimes:

Cruelty To Animals, a 5th degree felony

Cruelty To Animals, a 1st degree misdemeanor

Cruelty to Animals, a 2nd degree misdemeanor

Falsification, a 1st degree misdemeanor

She is currently in the Preble County Jail and bond has been set for more than $25,000, according to jail records.

