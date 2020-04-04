Precious Metals Are About To Reset Like In 2008 – Gold Bugs, Buckle Up!

For years, many Gold Bugs (investors who’ve been advocating buying Gold and Silver at low prices as a hedge against future global economic risks) were shunned as conspiracy theorists and nuts. How could these people believe Gold and Silver were solid investments when the Global equities markets were rallying 5% a year consistently – what could go wrong?

Over the past two weeks, I have personally received multiple phone calls and emails from friends and associates asking how these people can suddenly “buy physical metals”. In one case, this individual was purchasing Airline and Food Services stocks in late February thinking this move would be short-lived and telling me how the airlines would recover quickly after this is all over. Now, that person wants to know my secret contacts for buying physical metals.

If you know any Gold Bugs, you know we’ve built relationships with suppliers, friends and other Gold Bugs throughout the year. Believe it or not, I can still buy physical metals from a few of my closest associates in the industry. Eric Sprott is a fan of my precious metals forecasts and talked about my work a few times publicly.

Yes, the prices have begun to skyrocket a bit – Silver especially. But I can still buy physical metals because I have a deep resource of friends and suppliers.

What’s going to happen over the next few weeks is that more and more average people are suddenly going to realize they should have been buying metals as security against risk. Paper metals are going to explode as well, but physical metals will demand a premium that is much higher than paper/spot price. Right now, one ounce of Silver is going for about $21 to $25 per ounce in physical form (depending on my sources). The current SPOT price of silver is $14.50. That means the premium for physical Silver is between +45% to +75% right now in the open market.

Daily Gold Chart

This Daily Gold chart highlights the upside Fibonacci price targets using our Adaptive Fibonacci Price Modeling system. We believe the next upside price target for Gold is $1825. A higher upside price target is visible on this chart near $1950 and we believe Gold prices will reach this level eventually. But we believe the current $1825 level is the immediate target. This would represent an immediate +10 upside price advance and would establish NEW HIGH prices for the past 9 years.

Silver Daily Chart

This Silver Daily chart also highlights our Adaptive Fibonacci Price Modeling system and shows an upside price target of $17.25. Remember, the current physical demand for Gold and Silver has skyrocketed over the past 2+ weeks. The Spot price is really not indicative of the open market price of physical at the moment. If Spot Silver moves to $17.25 as we predict, that would be a +19% upside price advance. If Silver advances to $18.25, that would be a +26% upside price advance.

You should also take a look at our silver chart from 1999 and what happened then, and should happen again now as well.