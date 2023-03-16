On the precipice: How Credit Suisse's day of drama unfolded

FILE PHOTO: A man walks near the Credit Suisse bank headquarters in New York
·4 min read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - On March 16, 2008, Bear Stearns was forced into the arms of JPMorgan Chase & Co in a dramatic weekend rescue after Wall Street turned on the investment bank, fearing it would collapse.

Fifteen years later, Credit Suisse Group AG found itself on a similar precipice. The Swiss lender, weakened by a series of scandals, had seen its already-low share price fall even further after the failure in recent days of two U.S. banks, SVB Financial Group and Signature Bank.

So, when Saudi National Bank Chairman Ammar Al Khudairy said his bank, the largest investor in Credit Suisse, could not give it more money, investors ran for the exits.

It didn't matter that Saudi National Bank also gave a reason - further investment would leave it with more than 10% of Credit Suisse's shares, a regulatory hurdle - and that it said it was happy with the Swiss bank's turnaround plan.

Nor did it matter that Credit Suisse Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner had been out over the past few days trying to reassure investors that the bank was strong, with enough capital and liquidity.

By the time traders in New York were switching on screens on Wednesday, Credit Suisse had lost more than a fifth of its value. Its five-year credit default swaps, an indicator of credit stress, spiked to a new record high.

The Swiss lender, investors saw, was not only much bigger than the regional U.S. banks that had failed in the past few days, but it was also an important cog in global financial plumbing and deemed sysemically important. They worried its problems could ripple through global markets in unexpected and devastating ways.

Regulators watched the stock fall with concern while rivals and clients scanned their books to see what exposure they had to the bank, according to interviews with multiple industry sources and statements from regulators. Some urged their counterparts in Switzerland to act quickly to save the bank.

"The thing that's keeping markets on their toes is we had SVB, then Signature Bank closing down; now it's Credit Suisse," said Robert Carnell, ING's head of research for Asia Pacific. "What next?"

Credit Suisse did not comment for this story but noted recent interviews given by its CEO saying the bank was strong.

As the day progressed on Wednesday, a crisis of confidence enveloped Switzerland's second-biggest bank.

An asset management company in New York was assessing its trading risk, examining what open positions it had with Credit Suisse, said a source at the company.

At a rival bank, an executive reported seeing more Credit Suisse deposits flowing in.

Credit Suisse's bankers were fielding queries from corporate clients who were checking on their liquidity positions with the Swiss bank, two banking sources said.

Large corporate clients had calls and meetings with bankers to assess and understand the evolving situation with the bank and the sector in a so-called "welfare check", the sources said.

Staff struggled on through the drama.

"People are nervous, but everyone is still doing their job," said one source familiar with the matter.

PRESSURE INCREASES

Not all clients said they were concerned. A corporate treasury executive at a major U.S. firm with hedging business with Credit Suisse reported feeling comfortable with the bank despite what was going on.

A top U.S. bank also kept dealing with Credit Suisse as a counterparty but was carefully managing its exposure, which was small, according to a source.

Bankers were more concerned about contagion or unexpected effects of the Swiss lender's troubles that were not yet understood, one banking source said.

Pressure intensified on the bank. A major European bank held talks with Credit Suisse, urging the lender to seek an urgent central bank liquidity backstop, according to a source with knowledge of the discussions.

By late afternoon in New York, there was relief. Swiss regulators had thrown Credit Suisse a financial lifeline.

STILL SMOLDERING

Markets seemed to calm, but the fresh drama around Credit Suisse jogged memories that the financial system was not out of the woods yet.

"The response was good. It stopped the sort of immediate burning fire, but I don't get the feeling the whole fire is out," said one banking lawyer, referring to the Swiss backstop. "It's smoldering."

Late on Wednesday, as the trading day swung to Asia, Credit Suisse came out with its own new plan, to "strengthen its liquidity" with debt and cash offers.

"We welcome the statement of support," Credit Suisse said.

(Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan, Laura Matthews, Saeed Azhar, Davide Barbuscia, Pete Schroeder, Doyinsola Oladipo, Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Paritosh Bansal and Bradley Perrett)

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse's biggest backer says can't put up more cash; share down by a fifth

    RIYADH (Reuters) -The head of Credit Suisse Group's largest shareholder, Saudi National Bank (SNB), said on Wednesday it would not buy more shares in the Swiss bank on regulatory grounds. The Saudi bank holds a 9.88% stake in Credit Suisse, according to Refinitiv data. Trading in the Swiss bank's shares was halted late morning as they fell by a fifth to fresh record lows, having been pummelled earlier in the week in market fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Beware Of These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks In 2023

    Everyone loves a high dividend yield stock when it's paying out loads of cash, but nobody loves it when their quarterly financial rewards suddenly start to get a bit stingier without warning. In that vein, there are two passive income investments that are too risky to approach right now despite their ludicrously juicy yields. With an outrageously high forward dividend yield above 15.7%, even savvy investors are likely to at least take a closer look at AFC Gamma (NASDAQ: AFCG).

  • JPMorgan Joins Those Saying Cash in Bond Gains as Hikes Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond investors who had bet that central banks were too hawkish in the face of recession risks should now book profits as this week’s rally is overdone.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Traders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama Rattles Globe: Markets WrapT

  • First Republic Bank and SVB Made the Same Flawed Bet. They’re Paying Now.

    Investors and customers fell in love with these two Silicon Valley banks and their CEOs. Then they fled as the crisis hit.

  • Are You Rich? Biden Wants to Double Your Capital Gains Taxes and Implement a Wealth Tax

    While social issues have dominated news coverage recently, one of the most contentious and important issues in Washington never changes - tax policy. One of former President Donald Trump's biggest victories was his 2017 tax plan that drastically reduced taxes … Continue reading → The post Are You Rich? Biden Wants to Double Your Capital Gains Taxes and Implement a Wealth Tax appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Credit Suisse Promises Overhaul in Wake of Rout as Regulators Offer Lifeline

    The Swiss lender says it will shore up liquidity following a sharp share price decline after regulators offered a lifeline to the bank, hit hard by concerns over its financial health.

  • Why Ray Dalio says SVB collapse is a ‘canary in the coal mine’

    Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio says the Silicon Valley Bank collapse signals more turbulence ahead for the venture-capital industry and beyond.

  • Large U.S. banks view Credit Suisse exposure as manageable -sources

    Large U.S. banks have managed their exposure to Credit Suisse in recent months and view risks from the lender as contained so far, according to three industry sources on Wednesday who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the situation. The industry sources spoke before Swiss financial regulator FINMA and the nation's central bank said on Wednesday that the Swiss National Bank would provide Credit Suisse liquidity "if necessary", a first for a global bank since the financial crisis. Credit Suisse said in a statement that it welcomed the news.

  • Bank Crisis: Bank Rally Slows; Moody's Targets These Banks For Downgrades

    Financial rally turns mixed Tuesday following regulators move to contain the bank crisis. Moody's targets six banks for ratings downgrades.

  • Mark Zuckerberg Goes to the Elon Musk School of Management

    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg sounds a little like Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk when talking about labor. “Anyone who can be in office, should be,” tweeted Musk in November, shortly after taking over Twitter. Zuckerberg added: “Over the next couple of months, org leaders will announce restructuring plans focused on flattening our orgs, canceling lower priority projects, and reducing our hiring rates.”

  • Why Medical Properties Trust Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) were sliding 5.4% lower as of 10:58 a.m. on Wednesday. Instead, Medical Properties' share price fell as a result of the broader market sell-off related to concerns about the banking sector. As a real estate investment trust (REIT), Medical Properties Trust has close interactions with multiple banks.

  • Charles Schwab CEO says he took advantage of the recent dip. Here are 3 other bank stocks insiders are buying now

    ‘Buy the dip’ has not become the ubiquitous phrase it is for no reason. With bank stocks recently falling in unison whether they are in danger of meeting the same fate as SVB and Signature bank or not, there are plenty of ‘buy the dip’ opportunities investors can take advantage of right now. And that’s what one CEO has been doing. Having watched shares of his firm Charles Schwab drop by more than 30% since the crisis began, CEO Walter Bettinger said on Tuesday that he purchased 50,000 shares for

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Magnificent Growth Stock Down 33% That Is a Screaming Buy

    Investors looking for a growth stock can buy this fast-growing company at a relatively cheap valuation now.

  • SVB Collapse: 'Big Short' Michael Burry Changes His Mind

    The legendary investor and hedge fund manager believes the current crisis of confidence around banks is not a "true danger."

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Avoid Bank Stocks and Buy Energy Instead. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    In the wake of multiple bank collapses over the past week, many banking stocks’ valuations have fallen sharply and are trading at deep discounts right now. One investor, however, that definitely won’t be looking for any bargains amongst the carnage is ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary. With the government having stepped in to ensure depositors walk away unscathed from the SVB and Signature Bank debacles, O’Leary anticipates a flurry of tighter regulation around banks, regional or not, and that wil

  • SVB: Moody's Delivers Bad News to First Republic and 5 Other Banks

    The credit-rating company plans to downgrade the ratings of U.S. regional banks after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed.

  • Believe It or Not, These Stocks Cut You a Monthly Paycheck

    Not all dividend checks are sent four times a year. A handful of companies actually offer a smaller payout every month instead.

  • Three U.S. Banks Collapsed in a Week. Here's Why Others Might Follow.

    Global markets fear that other banks will fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate and Signature Bank in New York. Here's why.

  • Elizabeth Warren is among the furious politicians demanding SVB execs return their salaries, bonuses, and $84 million in stock sale profits

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren says SVB execs should give back their salaries for “facilitating a near-economic disaster.”

  • 2 Roaring Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    While the sector can be volatile at times -- macroeconomic headwinds led the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index to plunge 40% last year -- those who held on saw these stocks start to rise again in 2023. Since the start of the year, the potential of high-growth industries, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR), has sent a number of stocks trending up. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares have risen 16% since Jan. 1, with reports the company plans to release a mixed-reality headset this year, rallying investors.